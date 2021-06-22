Two public buildings in Oakville receive RHFAC gold rating

Oakville Town Hall and Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre received a Gold rating for accessibility under the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) program. Both Town of Oakville facilities are among only 56 buildings that received Gold Certification across Canada.

"Our ongoing commitment to inclusivity is one of the many reasons Oakville is Canada’s most livable town," said Mayor Rob Burton. "The town is honoured to receive this recognition from the Rick Hansen Foundation, and we will continue to champion inclusion by providing accessible and equitable programs, services and facilities for residents and employees of all abilities."

RHFAC evaluates the level of meaningful access of buildings and sites and recognizes an organization’s commitment to accessibility. A rating system is used to evaluate the accessibility of a site and certify it at one of two levels – RHF Accessibility Certified or RHF Accessibility Certified Gold.

A gold certification is the highest achievement. Town Hall received a rating score of 81 out of 100, and Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre received a rating score of 88 out of 100.

M Painchaud Oakville Town Hall

Town Hall has undergone several interior renovations since it was constructed in 1965, with the most recent renovation in 2019 to Council Chambers. It has been lauded as accessible with paths that provide direct and easy access to entrances. Each department has a reception desk. Town Hall has universal washrooms, wayfinding, signage and adequate clear space for people to move and access services and facilities.

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre opened to the community in October 2020 and was designed to promote and allow for connectivity throughout the site. The centre’s exterior path and entrances, wayfinding and universal pool change rooms, accessible washrooms, therapeutic pool, accessible fitness equipment and outdoor rehabilitation equipment were highlighted as the key areas of success. As a result, the facility is only one of two community centres in Ontario to receive a Gold rating.

M Painchaud Oakville Trafalgar community center Panorama Oakville Trafalgar community center Panorama

For more about Town Hall and Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre’s Gold Certification, visit Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification Registry at rhfac.csaregistries.ca.

To learn more about ways the town provides accessible programs, services and facilities, visit the Accessibility and Inclusion page at oakville.ca.