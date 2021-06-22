"un"Dinner Party raised over $25,500 for CW4W Afghan

× Expand CW4WA Cheque presentation

Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan), an international charity, supports Women and Girls in their quest for education. On June 10, 2021, the Women of Halton Action Movement (WHAM) Committee members presented a cheque for $25,525 to offer programs to help literacy and access to education. Read about what this donation means.

Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan) is grateful for the support generated through donations to the (un) Dinner Party 2021. Your generous contributions of $25,500 will make a meaningful difference to so many women and girls in Afghanistan at a time when they are facing both an uncertain peace process and the devastating impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated levels of poverty, food insecurity, and gender-based violence, as well as creating additional barriers for girls in accessing education.

However, thanks to supporters like you, we have continued our work amidst the pandemic, besides taking on additional emergency actions to support Afghan women and girls during this time. Our Afghanistan Reads! Community Literacy classes and our Darakht-e Danesh Online Library (DDL) are areas where your support makes a difference on the ground.

Over the past year, CW4WAfghan has developed and tested programming adaptive to pandemic conditions for our Community Literacy classes. At the start of the pandemic, we put all literacy classes on hold; however, with social distancing and hygiene measures and additional training for teachers to ensure safe classroom settings, we have resumed classes. All students and teachers have been provided with personal protective equipment and additional health and safety training. These classes now include learning about virus prevention and, as a means to reduce isolation and, therefore, risk of violence for many women, are empowering and life-saving interventions. With your help, our Afghanistan Reads! program meets students' educational, social, and psychological needs.

Our Darakht-e Danesh Online Library has been an integral part of the Afghan Ministry of Education’s pandemic response. With the impact of COVID-19 and school closures, education has been changed forever.

The pandemic resulted in over 1.2 billion children out of classrooms worldwide. Education has changed dramatically with an increase in e-learning remotely or through digital platforms. DDL is poised to respond to the significant rise in demand for online learning platforms. CW4WAfghan has created video lessons for Grade 7 students for the Ministry of Education to continue to learn during school closures during the pandemic. We added many resources to the DDL platform for teachers to upgrade their skills and prepare lessons while classrooms remained closed, besides adding COVID-19 information in Afghan languages. Our average monthly views are up to 260,475, demonstrating the high demand and use of online learning resources among Afghans.

For an idea of how far your donations go, here is an itemized list of some indicative program costs for Afghanistan Reads! And Darakht-e Danesh.