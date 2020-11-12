Underground Railroad Walking Tours begin today at the Oakville Museum

× Expand Photo: Oakville Museum

The Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate is offering a special Underground Railroad outdoor walking tour for small groups of single families or households beginning today.

In a description from the museum, "Bundle up and enjoy this 45-minute outdoor guided walk for a fascinating glimpse into Oakville’s Black History. Led by Oakville Museum staff, you'll learn about Oakville’s role in the Underground Railroad and the historical significance of nearby locations."

Tours are available on select days this month for groups of up to six people. All attendees in the same group must be from the same household. Only one person per group, however, needs to register to attend.

All tours are fully outdoors and begin at 2:00 p.m. each day. Currently, tours are available on:

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Sunday, November 15, 2020

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Both Thursdays will also offer a 3:00 p.m. tour the same day. More dates may become available for the tour due to demand and waitlists are available for times that are already booked. The tour began as a one-time event in 2017 and is returning by popular demand, though this is the first time the tour is being offered for private groups.

Even though the tour is outdoors, non-medical masks or face coverings for all participants are mandatory. Tours cost $12.50 plus tax per group of up to six people.

More can be learned about this special tour with the Oakville Museum's website. Tours can also be booked online directly with the Museum. The Oakville Museum also has its permanent exhibition of the Underground Railroad on display during normal opening hours Tuesdays to Sundays.