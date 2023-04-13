Oakville United church members support local anti-human trafficking efforts

UnSplash

Did you know that $5000 is the cost of supporting a survivor of human trafficking in a long-term residential home for one year as the individual works on their healing journey?

And, $4,000 more will stock the cupboards of that home for a year!

The data from Restorations Second Stage Homes, which offers long-term residential housing and survivor-led peer programming for human trafficking survivors in Halton and Hamilton region, reflects how far community support can go.

And for the first time, all eight United churches of Oakville have come together to raise money for Restorations’ ongoing work around human trafficking.

The organization runs Nancy's House, a second-stage home for survivors in need of long-term support. It's a three-bedroom house where women can stay for up to two years.

On May 10 at 7.30 p.m., Jennifer Potter, Restorations' board chair, will talk about human trafficking, her organization's work, and the need for community support at Glen Abbey United Church. She will explain how to understand and recognize the signs of grooming and help survivors.

Potter will also highlight how the money raised will be used, significantly boosting the charity's ongoing efforts.

Rev. Sheila Murray of St. John’s United Church hopes the momentum to raise funds will also spread in the larger community. The churches will use its network to reach other community organizations, including the Interfaith Council of Halton, to raise funds.

Rev. Murray told Oakville News that an article would be sent to the area organizations encouraging them to attend that meeting and donate money to support the charity's work.

"Our peer support advocates with lived experience help many women across the region, even across Canada, because they can connect online. That's a big portion of the work we do, and the house is another piece of that to support survivors of sex exploitation and trafficking," shared Potter.

Also the founder of 4:ONE Oakville, another organization dedicated to abolishing human trafficking in Canada, Potter wants more individuals, churches, and businesses in the Halton Region to support the work of Restorations.

She highlighted food and housing insecurity leads to increased vulnerability, and any marginalization or vulnerability puts people at increased risk for victimization.