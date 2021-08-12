United Way wants locals to "Walk This Way" for communal fundraiser

The United Way Halton & Hamilton is holding a virtual walking fundraiser next month in support of the organization and their charitable efforts.

The basic fundraiser is to collect pledges for walking (or doing any other physical activity) for just under four and a half hours over 11 days: Friday, September 24 to Monday, October 4, 2021.

Called "Walk this Way," the virtual exercise program will collect funds for United Way Halton & Hamilton, which financially supports hundreds of organizations in the Halton and Hamilton areas every year, including dozens of programs in Oakville. A full list of the agencies and programs they support is available online here.

"It’s been a challenging year," says an event description, "and our community needs us now more than ever! Let’s step up and step out with a virtual walk – apart, but together."

"Join us to Walk This Way, any way you like! Roll, stroll, bike or hike…this walk is for everyone!"

"This year, United Way is introducing its first-ever virtual walk, challenging everyone to Walk This Way and support people and families who have been impacted by the pandemic in our communities," says an event header.

The concept is simple: Move your body for 266 minutes over 11 days, from September 24 to October 4, 2021.

How did they come up with the challenge of 266 minutes? That’s a minute for "every frontline United Way program that has provided critical services to hundreds of thousands of people." That total

Organizers say participants can choose your own activities, such as steps, skip, stretch, run, play ball, or anything else you can think of. "How and when you do your minutes is up to you! Invite your friends and family to make a gift to sponsor your physical challenge."

The United Way encourages participants to create your own team with friends, family or coworkers. Don’t have a team? You can join the community team at this link here.

Registration for the event is $20 per person and includes a special gifts; gifts are available for anyone who registers before September 1, 2021 before Walk This Way begins.

More information about Walk This Way is available online with the United Way website.