United Way Halton & Hamilton raises over $10 million in 2020 campaign

Last night, United Way Halton & Hamilton held our second annual Virtual Campaign Celebration. This digital event was held to commemorate the success of the 2020 annual fundraising campaign, with several groups raising a total over $10.5 million.

"Supporters, donors, community members and countless volunteers have worked tirelessly over the past year to help United Way create meaningful change," says the organization.

"During the challenging times we now face, it is important to reinforce the power of community. This is why these efforts deserve to be acknowledged."

"Together, we have stayed united during a difficult year," says Brad Park, president and CEO of United Way Halton & Hamilton. "Thousands of caring individuals and organizations have chosen to turn their gratitude into action, making the Halton & Hamilton region a better place."

The event was hosted by Park and Weather Network anchor, Chris Mei. Special appearances were made by John Chisolm, United Way Halton & Hamilton’s 2020 Campaign Cabinet Chair, and Anna Iacobelli, United Way Halton & Hamilton’s 2021 Campaign Cabinet Chair.

Hundreds of supporters tuned in to the digital event. Community leaders, labour partners, supportive companies, and committed non-profit agencies from across the region came together to recognize the conclusion and success of United Way’s annual campaign, which launched last September.

At the close of the evening, United Way Halton & Hamilton unveiled results of this year’s campaign. In total, $10,650,000 was raised by committed supporters, surpassing this year’s fundraising goal of $10,000,000.

"Words cannot express our gratitude towards all the donors and business communities of Burlington, Halton Hills, Hamilton, Milton and Oakville who continue to give back and provide support for life changing local programs," said Park.

"Because of COVID-19, many individuals have been on the edge of crisis. Thanks to the power of community, we are able to help over 209,000 friends and neighbours facing significant barriers."

During the event, United Way awarded Spirit Awards in recognition of the outstanding commitment of workplaces, their employees, and their retired staff over the past year.

The United Way's 2021 Impact Video is available to watch here:

You can learn more about United Way Halton & Hamilton's 2020 virtual campaign on their website.