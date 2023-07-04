United Way's Impact Report 2023

× Expand Niel Thomas on Unsplash

On June 29, United Way Halton & Hamilton shared the 2022-2023 Impact Report, showcasing what happens when the people of Halton and Hamilton stand shoulder to shoulder to support those who need help the most. This community has experienced a year of transformation and faced unpredictable change.

Critical local programs continue to face a significant increase in demand, with people and families struggling to cope with the rising cost of meeting basic needs. However, the committed donors' generosity has enabled United Way to assist more than 143,562 people through 106 programs.

The aftershocks of the pandemic persist, with many people experiencing ongoing mental health challenges, social isolation, and hardship as they strive to make ends meet.

Through the unwavering support of dedicated donors, partners, workplaces, and local leaders throughout the past year, the Impact Report demonstrates the substantial impact achieved through donations, as well as the contribution of time, energy, and efforts to support the United Way.

"Each year, the Impact Report demonstrates stories and statistics that highlight how donors' generosity strengthens their community," says Brad Park, President and CEO of United Way Halton & Hamilton and one of the hosts at the Impact Report Launch.

"This community steps up to the plate every year to take action. Our donors' contributions are the reason we can support the most vulnerable people and work towards building a stronger Halton and Hamilton. Nothing matters more than community, and their Local Love is a testament to that fact."

How the United Way deals with the community's top concerns

Youth graduating with a post-secondary education experience higher employment rates and average incomes.

United Way Halton & Hamilton helped 27,267 children and youth in engaging in learning and improving their academic performance.

1 in 4 Canadians were classified as having low-to-moderate mental health difficulties.

With the support of United Way Halton & Hamilton, 32,286 individuals have experienced improved mental health and are better equipped to handle life's challenges.

Ontario food bank usage is skyrocketing, with a 64% increase in first-time visitors.

United Way Halton & Hamilton's funding has assisted 13,017 people in achieving increased food security.

To discover United Way's impact on the community, please visit the 2022-23 Impact Report at www.nothingmattersmore.ca.