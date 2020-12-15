United Way launches Holiday Helping Hand program

The United Way Halton & Hamilton (UWHH) aims to spread more cheer and generosity this holiday season with its Holiday Helping Hand program.

In total, UWHH is supporting 62 various projects across Halton and Hamilton. Its three main areas include adopting an individual or family, volunteer opportunities (like making handmade holiday cards to give to seniors in the Meals on Wheels program), and gift and food drives.

Through the UWHH’s Holiday Helping hand program, 58 families and individuals have been sponsored across Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Hamilton, and Halton Hills, supporting children, seniors, newcomers, community members with disabilities, and more.

“We know this will be one of the most difficult holiday seasons ever for so many families and individuals in our community,” states Brad Park, UWHH president and CEO. “As we continue to experience the impacts of the pandemic, the need in community grows every day.”

The program also supports 18 local social service agencies to make holiday wishes come true. This includes gathering toys, clothing, non-perishable food items, and other gifts for those in need. The gift drive alone will help fill 1,000 holiday hampers for Hamilton-based organization Wesley, which provides food and gifts for people experiencing isolation, homelessness, and marginalization.

The program’s operations are based out of UWHH’s community donation warehouse in Burlington, where staff receive contactless donation drop-offs and coordinate safe pick-ups for recipient agencies.

Although COVID-19 restrictions have reduced the number of volunteers, the staff and volunteers for UWHH have been working with agency partners since October to ensure there would be enough items for those in need.

Kayla Willet, community engagement manager at UWHH, says the organization’s programs have been running for years now, but that this year has shown a growing need in the community. She says this is the first time they have met 100 percent of donation requests.

“This year was the largest intake to date,” says Willet, who has worked with UWHH for more than four years. “We’ve been there every step of the way to make sure no one is left behind.”

Willet also says the UWHH has also been supporting the region throughout the pandemic, noting they have provided PPE equipment and laptops to more vulnerable community members.

Bundles of hygiene supplies for distribution.

“We have seen an increase in demand this year. We started procuring PPE across the sector because we saw people were struggling to secure equipment,” Willet says. “It’s hard for small charities to compete with the corporate world. We take a stance to advocate for our agency partners.”

Above all else, Willet says she hopes the program will provide some joy for people who are feeling especially isolated and alone this year.

“For the families whose circumstances have changed this year, this program can help ensure that the holidays can feel a little normal,” Willet says. “It’s so inspiring to see how generous and willing people in our community are to give back. If people are wondering how to help, every action and dollar count. This is just one way to support the community.”