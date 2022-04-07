United Way raised over $11 million in 2021

× Expand United Way Halton & Hamilton

At last night’s virtual Evening of Celebration, United Way Halton & Hamilton commemorated a successful fundraising campaign that raised a total of $11,052,000, exceeding the ambitious goal announced in late 2021.

In the past year, United Way supporters, donors, community members and volunteers have stood together with the community in support of United Way, helping to fund critical programs and services that almost 150,000 people across Halton and Hamilton rely on for their health and safety.

Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed a strain on the social fabric of our communities. The incredible generosity shown in support of the most vulnerable people was exemplified during a night of entertainment and reflection.

"A multitude of people and organizations have rallied in the most remarkable ways over the course of this campaign," stated Brad Park, president and CEO of United Way Halton & Hamilton.

"Time and time again, we see local love demonstrated from the flow of incoming support that goes into helping the most vulnerable people in Halton and Hamilton as they work to rebuild their lives."

The night’s virtual event was hosted by Park and Weather Network anchor, Chris Mei, with a special appearance by Anna Iacobelli, United Way Halton & Hamilton’s 2021 Campaign Cabinet Chair.

Hundreds of community leaders, labour partners, supportive organizations, and dedicated non-profit agencies from across Halton and Hamilton came together to see the impact of their support in the community through another successful annual campaign.

At an end of the evening announcement, United Way Halton & Hamilton revealed that this year’s campaign has raised $11,052,000 with the support of the community, meeting the goal announced in September 2021.

"Individuals, businesses and organizations from around Burlington, Halton Hills, Hamilton, Milton and Oakville have shown once again that through our collective work, we can make a huge impact to ensure that people get the access they need to the help that they deserve," said Park.

"Thanks to all of the support we’ve received from community partners, United Way is able to continue our critical work to build strong and equitable communities for all of our neighbours and friends."

2021 United Way Halton & Hamilton Award recipients

Throughout the evening, United Way presented awards recognizing outstanding efforts of local leaders, workplaces and their employees over the past year.

Step Up for the Community Award

The Game Changer Award

United Apart Award

Leading the Way Award

Committed to Community

Champions of Change

Inspiring Local Love Award

A full list of award winners: https://www.uwhh.ca/award-recipients-2021/

The United Way Halton & Hamilton Impact Video for 2021