United Way releases older adults resource guide

On March 22, United Way Halton & Hamilton (UWHH) hosts a webinar supporting the launch of a local resource guide for seniors.

Caring for Community during COVID-19: Older Adults Resource Guide was created in partnership with UWHH and the Retired Volunteer Labour Leader Committee, with support from the Ontario Federation of Union Retirees and the Canadian Union Retiree Congress.

A $25,000 grant through the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program funded the project.

"Seniors in our community have been deeply affected by the pandemic over the past two years," says Brad Park, UWHH president and CEO.

"As a high-risk population for COVID-19, many seniors have been isolated, worried about how they will get groceries and other essentials, how they will get to medical appointments, and how they will stay connected with friends and family."

The booklet supports older adults and their caregivers by providing access to information on programs and services and sharing in the power of storytelling.

The guide also includes a supplementary booklet created to assist individuals in keeping track of important information in the case of an emergency.

Older Adults Resource Guide includes:

Emergency and crisis support

Social programs

Food banks and meal programs

Substance abuse support

Financial assistance

Fitness programs

Transportation information and more

The booklet also weaves in stories by local seniors sharing their personal experiences in navigating the pandemic.

"We know that older adults don’t always have the same access to or comfort level with technology, and we also know that, sadly, they are often the target of financial scams or victims of elder abuse," Park says.

"We are grateful to our Labour Community partners and to the Government of Canada for helping us to bring this important new resource for seniors into our community."

Digital and print versions of Older Adults Resource Guide: Caring for Community during COVID-19 are available to help boost accessibility.

Webinar attendees will hear from experts speaking on topics covered in the resource guide, including fraud, community resources and deprescribing. Closed captioning will be available. Printed copies are limited.

To place an order, contact [email protected] .

Older Adults Resource Guide digital version is available here.

My Personal Record supplement booklet is available here.