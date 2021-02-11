University Women's Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund announces 3 new awards

CFUW-Oakville announces three new University Women's Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund awards in 2021. They are the Ginny Boelhower Persistence in Education Memorial Award, and two Richard Garnett Memorial Awards. This year University Women's Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund will grant 22 individual awards totalling $31,000.

Ginny Boelhower Persistence in Education Memorial Award

This is a one-time award of $3000.00 to honor Ginny Boelhower, an Oakville resident and active CFUW-Oakville member, who was well known for her interest in education, women’s issues, environmental concerns and the arts. She was a lifelong learner and passionate advocate for women in all stages of their lives. This award, which will go to a Sheridan student, seeks to identify a woman who best exemplifies the spirit, passion, and character of Ginny Boelhower. This is a one-time award to a deserving woman who demonstrates a commitment to helping others and is sensitive to the needs of other women.

The application for The Ginny Boelhower Persistence in Education Memorial Award is due March 14, 2021.

Richard Garnett Memorial Awards

Richard Garnett had an impressive 55-year career as a mining engineer and geologist. He worked on five continents, spending five years in South East Asia, two in Spain, two in the United Kingdom, 12 in Southern Africa and the remainder of his career in North America. He was an Oakville resident for over 20 years. Richard was well respected by his colleagues in the mining industry. He was a mentor to many younger professionals joining the industry. His core values of integrity, fairness, dedication and pure hard work were manifest wherever he was employed.

The Awards Committee and the Scholarship Fund are very grateful to Valerie Garnett, a CFUW-Oakville member, and her family for their very generous donation of two $5000.00 awards each year for 5 years. These awards will go to two young women, graduating from Oakville publicly funded High Schools, who are entering Engineering Programs at University. Financial need is a requirement for one of the awards.

The applications for the Richard Garnett Memorial Awards are due April 25, 2021.

Additional University Women's Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund Awards

Most of the scholarships require the applicants to have demonstrated significant school/community service, and leadership. Also, some awards require greater financial need, while others do not.

Oakville High School Awards - One female student at each of the 12 publicly funded Oakville, Ontario high schools will receive a $1,000 award to pursue studies at a Canadian post-secondary institution.

Mildred G. Allworth Award ($2000)

Jean Malcolm Smith Award ($1500)

Shirley Henderson Community Service Award ($1500)

Miriam White Memorial Award ($1000) - The applicant must demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career in business and a demonstrated strong interest in music.

Access Award ($1000) - The purpose of this award is to make post-secondary learning opportunities more accessible to a person with a disability* or a person with a strong interest in this area of study.

Alternative Education Award ($1000) is open to female Oakville residents who are currently attending either Thomas Merton or Gary Allan High School (Oakville Campus) and who are planning to attend post secondary institutions.

Ruth Schatz Memorial Award ($1000) - The applicant must demonstrate an interest in pursuing post-secondary studies in the Arts with a focus on Art History, History or Literature.

Requirements for all awards:

Female Oakville resident

Canadian Citizen or Permanent Resident

Attendance at a publicly funded high school

Minimum average of 80% on credits earned in a publicly funded high school

Significant service to and leadership in school and the community beyond the 40 hours required for graduation. These additional verifiable hours must be reflected on your Credit Counselling Summary, and must be non-paid and non-credit hours.

Acceptance to and attendance at a Canadian University or College for 2021-2022

University Women's Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund application information

All scholarship applications are available on the CFUW-Oakville website at University Women's Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund information.