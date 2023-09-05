Unusual heatwave continues its grip

× Expand Delaney Van on Unsplash

Today will be a scorcher, with temperatures expected to reach 33 degrees and feel like 41 with the humidity.

According to the forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 6, temperatures will spike to 31 degrees, and with the intense humidity, it will feel like 41.

However, a break in the weather should come Wednesday evening as the potential of thunderstorms roll in. Wednesday and Thursday remain warm and very humid, but we may finally see temperatures drop below 20 Friday night.

This extended heat event is atypical for early September when we are used to experiencing drier days and cooler nights.

Cooling centres provide relief for heat-weary residents

If you find the heat unbearable, the town facilities offer respite. Cooling centers include all the community centers and Oakville Public Library branches. Lake Ontario moderates the heat, and if you really want, you can swim. But be warned, the current temperature of Lake Ontario is 19 degrees.

If you decide to go for a swim in the lake, remember not all areas are safe to swim in. Halton Region does test water quality at swimming locations every week.

Be aware of heat-related illnesses and stay safe

Suffering from the heat can be severe and can result in heat stroke. Call 911 if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature and is either unconscious, confused, or has stopped sweating. Cool the person as best you can while waiting for medical attention.

You can prevent heat-related illnesses by:

Avoiding strenuous outdoor activities

Seeking shade from the sun

Spending time in air-conditioned places, such as shopping malls and community centers

Staying hydrated

Call or visit friends and neighbours who may be at risk, and never leave people or pets in your care unattended in a car.