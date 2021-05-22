Schedules in Oakville for Victoria Day 2021

× Expand Town of Oakville

Today marks the start of the Victoria Day long weekend! With every long weekend comes adjustments to schedules and services in town, but the COVID-19 pandemic and Ontario's new reopening schedule complicates things.

For now, here's a list of everything you need to know for Victoria Day 2021 in Oakville:

Town Services

Oakville has some few closures and adjusted hours on Monday, May 24.

Town Hall

All currently open community centres, seniors' centres and youth centres

All library branches (closed Sunday, May 23 and Monday, May 24)

The parking garage at 300 Church Street

Park Amenities

While this weekend is usually an exciting time to spend some fun (and safe!) time off with the family, Halton Region is still under a province-wide stay-at-home order. Visit the Ontario Government's website for information.

Residents are reminded that as outdoor amenities begin to reopen, sports or games that are likely to result in individuals coming within two metres of each other are not permitted. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people. Visit Oakville's COVID-19 Information page for more information.

Splash pads, however, will reopen today, Saturday, May 22, as Ontario allows for the reopening of outdoor recreation. Here's a list online of which splash pads are open now.

Oakville Transit

Oakville Transit will be offering its holiday service schedule on Monday, May 24, 2021, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the Oakville Transit page for more information and bus schedules.

Fireworks and Safety

Fireworks are only permitted on Victoria Day. If you do choose to have your own display, consider the following safety tips:

An adult should be responsible for setting the fireworks off. Fireworks and sparklers burn hot and can ignite clothing. Never give them to children.

Read and follow directions on label.

Keep water close by for extinguishment.

Set off fireworks in a clear, open area away from buildings, trees and dry grass.

Light one firework at a time.

Never light a firework in your hand.

For information on fireworks safety visit the Oakville Fire department's Fireworks Safety page.

If you have any concerns about the use of fireworks that are set off on municipal property including parks and boulevards, or family/religious/cultural fireworks that are unsafe and not during the allowed times, please use our Report a Problem tool.

However you choose to celebrate, stay safe and have a great long weekend!