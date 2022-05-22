What's open and closed in Oakville on Victoria Day 2022

× Expand M Painchaud Bronte street life People enjoying the summer patios

Need to know what's open and closed in Oakville for the Victoria Day? Look no further: here's our full guide for the unoffical kick-off to summer.

Don't forget: a listing of events and fun things to do can be found on the Oakville News' events calendar 24/7, and also in our weekly events guide that publishes every Thursday.

Here's everything else you need to know.

What's open

Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village and Bronte Village are all classified as tourist destinations so their shops, cafes and restaurants may open. However, not all of them will open, so if there is a specific location, we suggest you call first.

Spring time on the farm at Bronte Creek Provincial Park will operate from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Visit the heritage farm animals, play old-fashioned Victorian games and watch live demonstrations. Included with admission.

Five Drive-In will be showing three movies all starting after 9:00 PM

Facility closures

The following facilities will be closed on May 23, 2022, in recognition of the Victoria Day holiday:

Town Hall

All community centres, seniors' centres, pools, arenas and the Oakville Museum

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

All library branches (closed Sunday, May 22 and Monday, May 23)

Parking garage at 300 Church Street

To report emergencies related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or flooding and storms outside of ServiceOakville’s hours of operation, call 905-845-6601 to be connected with our after hours dispatch service. Non-urgent reports can also be made using the town's online services.

Oakville Transit

Oakville Transit will be offering its holiday service schedule on Monday, May 23, 2022, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit the Oakville Transit website for more information and bus schedules.

Fireworks safety

If you plan on lighting fireworks for Victoria Day, please be respectful of your neighbours and remember:

lighting fireworks is only permitted on the day of/day before/day after Victoria Day.

lighting fireworks is not permitted after 11 p.m.

lighting fireworks is not permitted in our parks or any public property.

For information on fireworks safety and by-laws, visit the Oakville Fire department's Fireworks Safety page.

Reporting fireworks concerns

If you have any concerns about the use of fireworks that are set off on municipal property including parks and boulevards, or family/religious/cultural fireworks that are unsafe and not during the allowed times, please use our Report a Problem tool.

More information about Victoria Day 2022 in Oakville is available online here from the town website.