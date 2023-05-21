Victoria Day 2023 - fireworks and more

× Expand Town of Oakville

In celebration of Queen Victoria's birthday, the community hosts events and fireworks in 2023.

Bronte Village, Downtown Oakville and Kerr Village's shops, restaurants, cafes and ever-popular patios will be open on Victoria Day. These areas are designated tourist destinations. However, if you are looking to visit a particular location, it is advisable to call first since not all locations will choose to be open.

Springtime in the Park at Bronte Creek Provincial Park will be running from 10:00 am to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Celebrate the arrival of spring like a Victorian when the Friends of Bronte Creek hosts a Victorian tea with services at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. - no reservations are required. First come first serve. Additional activities included old-tyme games, live demonstrations, house tours, heritage farm animals and a story trail.

Victoria Day Fireworks in Oakville will take place at on Sunday evening May 21 at the Crusaders' Rugby Club from 5:00 to 11:00 pm. This is a ticketed event with funds supporting the rugby club. Tickets must be purchased online prior to the event.

Oakville's First post Office will be open from Saturday to Monday from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. in Lakeside Park in Old Oakville.

What will be open and closed for the town of Oakville

The following facilities will be closed on May 22, 2023, in recognition of the Victoria Day holiday:

Facility closures

Town Hall

All community centres, seniors' centres, pools, arenas and the Oakville Museum

Harbour administrative offices

Cemetery offices

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

All library branches (closed Sunday, May 21 and Monday, May 22)

Parking garage at 300 Church Street

To report emergencies related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or flooding and storms outside of ServiceOakville’s hours of operation, call 905-845-6601 to be connected with our after-hours dispatch service. Non-urgent reports can also be made using our online services.

Oakville Transit

Oakville Transit will be offering its holiday service schedule on Monday, May 22, 2023, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the Oakville Transit website for more information and bus schedules.

Fireworks safety

If you plan on lighting fireworks for Victoria Day, please be respectful of your neighbours and remember:

lighting fireworks is only permitted on the day of/day before/day after Victoria Day.

lighting fireworks is not permitted after 11 p.m.

lighting fireworks is not permitted in our parks or any public property.

For information on fireworks safety and by-laws, visit the Oakville Fire department's Fireworks Safety page.