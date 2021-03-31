Virtual, family-friendly activities for spring break

× Expand Sheridan College

Sheridan’s talented alumni community will be hosting a few days of fun, family-friendly virtual activities to entertain children during spring break, which runs from April 12-16.

“We know it can be hard for parents to juggle work while kids are at home during spring break,” says Jennifer Deighton, Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations. “We’re fortunate to have such an engaged and talented alumni community who is willing to go above and beyond to showcase its skills and provide exceptional learning experiences for our community.”

Registration is free and open to the public.

Fit Break for Kids

Tuesday, April 13 | 10 a.m.

Tune in for a one-hour fit break with Kinesiology and Health Promotion grad and Certified Personal Trainer Harnaaz Kamboj. This break is perfect for active kids and will feature a fusion of high-intensity interval training before finishing off with some calming yoga. No equipment or materials are needed, but a yoga mat is recommended for the second half. Participants can choose to wear shoes for the exercise portion of this fit break, and then remove them once on the mat for a cool down.

Register now

The Magic in You: Children's Empowerment Magic Show

Wednesday, April 14 | 10 a.m.

What do you get when you combine a laugh-out-loud, virtual magic show with an empowering magic class? You get The Magic in You, presented by award-winning magician, Scott Dietrich, who also happens to be a Sheridan graduate and former YTV personality. Children will be dazzled by Scott's magic, empowered by learning to perform magic themselves, and will have the opportunity to help magically produce Scott's furry sidekick, Sir Walken, a real magic bunny. The show is recommended for those 8 – 12 years but is fun for the whole family.

Register now

Introduction to Acting: Exploring the Actor's Tools

Thursday, April 15 | 10 a.m.

Play some fun, interactive drama games and activities to explore how we can use our body, voice and imagination to create a character. This workshop will be facilitated by Music Theatre grad Malindi Ayienga, who is a professional actor and artist educator from Young People's Theatre – the oldest professional theatre company in Toronto – and a national producer and presenter of theatre for young audiences. Recommended for those 6-12 years.

Register now

Comedy Quiz Time: A Hilarious Trivia Game for Kids

Friday, April 16 | 10 a.m.

Join us for a fun, kid-friendly game of trivia, hosted by real comedians!

Test your skills with questions about pop culture and general knowledge. This game will be packed with laughter and learning, a great way to end the spring break. Who will be claiming the bragging rights in your family? Sheridan Alumni will be distributing prizes.

Hosted by: Hub of the Hammer Event Planning & Management

Register Now