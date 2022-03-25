Virtual Open House set for new north Oakville community centre

× Expand Town of Oakville

The Town of Oakville is hosting a virtual open house next week about the new community centre scheduled for construction in north Oakville, following a similar session held on Tuesday. A second online session is set for 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The new facility being showcased is expected to open in north Oakville in two phases: the opening of the park is being planned for 2023 while the opening of community centre and library are planned for 2024.

Town staff says there are "excited to share the latest conceptual design plans for the future Sixteen Mile community centre, library, and park."

In a newly released video showcasing the state-of-the-art recreation and culture facility, library, and community park, residents can "learn more about the facility features and amenities including its unique and flexible multi-use indoor and outdoor spaces."

Residents are being invited to "share their program ideas to help bring Oakville’s newest recreation and culture complex to life." The first session was held this past Tuesday, March 22.

A project overview will be shared at the start of each meeting followed by smaller breakout rooms listed below to discuss program options and suggestions with Recreation and Culture, Parks and Open Space, and Oakville Public Library staff:

Breakout Room 1A: Parks (Learn more about what is planned for the park)

Breakout Room 1B: Aquatics centre and programs

Breakout Room 1C: Community programs – seniors, adult, and culture

Breakout Room 2A: Fitness, sports leagues, and gymnasium programs

Breakout Room 2B: Child and youth programs, including day camps

Breakout Room 2C: Library programs and services

The Town is asking for anyone interested to "please pre-register for the virtual meeting by emailing [email protected] or calling 905-815-2000 and indicate which breakout room(s) you would like to join." Questions about the sessions to town staff can also be sent to the same email address.

At the Town Council Meeting in May 2021, Council received staff report Advancing Community Infrastructure – Implementation Plan. Among the recommendations approved within the report was that the 2021 capital budget be "amended to advance funding to complete a detail design of the North Park area and the co-location of a library and community centre that would be an addition to the existing Sixteen Mile Sports Complex."

According to the Town, the new community centre, library, and community park features:

Outdoor amenities – two additional lit sports fields (one with artificial turf), cricket pitch, skateboard park, bike pump track, basketball courts, splash pad, children’s playground, a fieldhouse and washroom facility.

Community centre - a multi-use community centre, approximately 55,000-60,000 square feet, is projected to include aquatic facilities, fitness/active living centre, flexible multi-use space to accommodate seniors, youth and cultural programming and gymnasiums.

Oakville Public Library branch - the branch will consist of many popular features including work and study spaces (including collaboration spaces), a creation and media zone, reading and conversation areas, children’s and teen spaces, flexible programming spaces as well as public computers / Wi-Fi.

Check out this featured video online here for a sneak peek of what residents can expect at the Sixteen Mile community centre, library, and park.

More information is available online by visiting the town's North Park Development page.