Virtual Youth Week 2021 comes to Oakville

The Town of Oakville and community partners are offering seven days of fun, educational and free virtual programming for youth aged 11 to 19 as part of National Youth Week celebrations from May 1 to 7, 2021.

Some highlights of Oakville’s upcoming virtual Youth Week will include events on every day this week:

Saturday, May 1

Kindness Bingo: April 29 to May 6

The Halton Youth Initiative (HYI) and North Oakville Youth Development Council invite youth aged 9-17 to participate in acts of kindness for a chance to win an Amazon gift card. Participants will get a Kindness Bingo card with a random activities to complete.

True Stories from Around the World with the Global Majority from 3 to 5 p.m.

The YMCA of Oakville's Youth Peace Committee invites youth of all ages to hear the voices, experiences and perspectives of diverse young leaders in Halton Region. Engage and discuss lived experiences of racism, cultural biases and social change.

Sunday, May 2

Online Youth Watercolour Workshop from 11 a.m. to noon

Join Oakville Galleries staff on Zoom and celebrate the colours of spring! Participants ages 11+ will explore techniques to create beautiful landscape paintings or still life masterpieces featuring blossoms. Space is limited and so pre-registration is required.

Monday, May 3

ConnecTions with PSN (Positive Space Network) from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy games, activities, and conversation online! This virtual group gives youth ages 6-12 and 12-24 who identify as Trans, non-binary, and gender diverse the opportunity to connect with peers and community resources. Register online and learn more.

Tuesday, May 4

Project Autism Presents: Art from the Heart from 5 to 6 p.m.

Get creative in this colour-infused Abstract Space workshop with teen artist Aiden Lee. Grab an old book and your pencil crayons, watercolours, or acrylic paints, then join Aiden and Project Autism for an hour of creative fun.

Town of Oakville Presents: Mental Wellness Workshop from 4 to 5 p.m.

Learn ways to enhance your mental wellness in light of the COVID-19 pandemic with registered social worker Nabeel Rahman. Topics include stress management, wellness activities, coping strategies, and creative expressions to feel empowered and engaged.

Wednesday, May 5

Oakville Fire Virtual Station Tour at 6 p.m.

Join members of the Oakville Fire Department for an in-depth online tour of one of our fire stations.

Thursday, May 6

Oakville Youth Action Committee presents Trivia event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Play a Trivia Kahoot game with fun questions about pop culture for a chance to win a $25 Starbucks gift card. Join us on Instagram live @Oakvilleyouth.

Comic Book 101 from 6 to 7 p.m. with the Oakville Public Library

Do you enjoy comics? Do you like to draw? Youth 13+ will delve into the history, creation and fun that comes with a good graphic novel.

Friday, May 7

Consent, Sex & Sexuality Workshop with PSN from 6 to 7 p.m.

Positive Space Network and LGBT Youthline invites youth aged 12-16 to this workshop on Consent, Sex, and Sexuality! Participants will learn more about consent, including how to navigate it for pleasure and empowerment.

Youth Virtual Game Night with the YMCA of Oakville from 7-9 p.m.

Join YMCA staff and community youth for a fun evening of online games! It starts at 7 p.m. with the fun strategy game Among Us. At 8 p.m. fun brain-challenging trivia covering diverse topics. Email [email protected] to register.

Visit oakville.ca for a complete list of Youth Week activities including links and details to get involved. Follow @OakvilleYouth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more information.

The Town is asking participants to "Please share Youth Week photos using #OakvilleYouth." Learn more and see the full list of events on the Town of Oakville's website.