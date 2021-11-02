Volunteers honoured at Oakville’s 20th Community Spirit Awards

× Expand Town of Oakville

Last week, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the Oakville Community Spirit Awards were presented to individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups who have demonstrated ongoing dedication and commitment to the Oakville community through their volunteer efforts.

Since the Town of Oakville was unable to host last year’s awards due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two years were combined into one special event at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Since 2002, Oakville’s Community Spirit Awards have recognized individuals and groups for their outstanding contributions to the community.

2021 Community Spirit Award recipients:

Sybil Rampen and Ruth Sheridan, winners of the Access Award

Leslie Ashworth and Erin Zhang, winners of the Arts Award

The Innovators Council and Distress Centre Halton Volunteer Trainers, winner of the Group Volunteer Award

Angela Parsons and Mark Verlinden, winners of the Heritage Award

Matthew Aslett, Linda Lightfoot and Vimla Martinez de Hoz, winners of the Individual Volunteer Award

Margaret Andrews and Phone-a-Friend Volunteer team, winner of the Senior Award

Sarah Yasini and Kusha Shirani, winners of the Youth Award

In recognizing and congratulating this year's winners, Mayor Rob Burton said he "continues to be inspired by our community volunteers and all that they do to help make our town more livable. Each of them embody the spirit of our engaged community that Oakville is famous for." He also thanked "each of them for their efforts, which help us advance through adversity."

Weather Network host Chris Mei emceed the evening, which featured pre-recorded performances by Girls Nite Out comedy troupe and jazz singer Molly Johnson. There was also a video showcasing local artist Kara Bruce and how she created this year’s one-of-a-kind stone sculpture awards.

Sponsors of this year's awards included Access Abilities, the Oakville Beaver, FirstOntario Credit Union, Sagen, Budds’ Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC, Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence and RBC Royal Bank.

To learn more about this year's recipients, visit the Community Spirit Awards page with the Town of Oakville.