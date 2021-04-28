Wali Shah launches Sheridan College's Youth Amplified

Sheridan College

Sheridan is formalizing its commitment to breaking down barriers to postsecondary education by officially launching Youth Amplified - a suite of programs and partnerships rooted in Sheridan’s mission to unlock the transformative power of education to ensure that all young people in its campus communities can forge a path to postsecondary studies.

Youth Amplified is fuelled by Sheridan’s caring employee and student community and partnerships with youth-serving organizations in Brampton, Mississauga and Oakville. Youth Amplified aims to create a sightline into postsecondary education for youth through mentorship, connections to financial aid, guidance through the application process and offering a window into student life and career and education pathways.

“Ensuring equitable access to postsecondary studies is foundational to advancing economic and social goals. Sheridan is committed to delivering on that promise through investment in thoughtful, nuanced and structural solutions,” says Dr. Janet Morrison, President and Vice-Chancellor.

Dr. Morrison continued by saying, “Youth Amplified harnesses our expertise and will open doors for young people and families in our home communities. We’re tremendously proud to work with our partner organizations to offer targeted programming, resources and mentorship that draws on our institutional strengths.”

“Many young people in our local communities experience barriers to accessing post-secondary education, which is often rooted in systemic policies and practices that disadvantage marginalized populations,” says Karen LeMoine, Sheridan College's Director of Community Engagement and Stakeholder Relations.

“Through Youth Amplified, we’re working with local partners - and youth directly - to understand their needs and co-create initiatives that can empower and support youth to overcome these barriers and reach their full potential,” continued LeMoine.

Partnerships and programs are well underway, with several Youth Amplified’s initiatives celebrating the completion of their first year this April. Current programs include partnerships with Home Suite Hope and ArtHouse in Halton, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel, Eclypse Youth Centre and Black Boys Code in Brampton.

“As Sheridan begins planning for the 2021-2022 academic year, we are excited to continue our existing suite of programs and partnerships within Youth Amplified,” says LeMoine.

“We will keep listening and learning more about the needs of youth in our local communities and look forward to forging more collaborations to amplify our impact,” says LeMoine.

Sheridan will launch Youth Amplified at a virtual event on May 4, featuring a keynote address by spoken word artist and recent Poet Laureate for Mississauga, Wali Shah. Shah has delivered TED talks, spoken at hundreds of schools and colleges across North America, and has been named one of Canada’s Top 25 Immigrants by RBC for his philanthropic work and message of positive change, equity and inclusion. Shah will also participate in a Q&A session moderated by Peter Amponsah, Associate Dean of Sheridan’s School of Community Studies.

The event is open to everyone. Register here.