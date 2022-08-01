Walk for Noah honours a young Oakvillian who tragically passed away last year in a car crash

× Expand Walk for Noah Walk for Noah

Noah Ferrusi, remembered by friends and family as “one of the finest young men” with a bright future ahead of him, sadly passed away last October in a car crash.

He attended St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School and was “so blessed to have a group of friends he would do anything for.

“Tremendously hard-working,” he got a job as soon as he could, just aged fifteen, at McDonald’s (Piper Foods). Last year, Noah was an apprentice at Cro-Tech electrical - working to realize his dream of becoming an electrician.

Walk for Noah was a 3km charity walk, which took place on July 10, to honour Noah with a goal of raising $5000 to support sick children and their families. The money that has been raised supports Noah’s favorite charity – Ronald McDonald’s House Charity South Central Ontario.

The franchise’s HR manager, David Armitage, felt the walk was necessary to celebrate “the amazing person he was,” and a “great way for people that knew him to come together and talk about his impact on them and what he meant to them.”

Although the initial goal was to raise $5000, Walk For Noah managed to generate $8,845 – a testament to “how much love there was for Noah in the community.”