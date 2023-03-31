War correspondent Hilary Brown speaks in Oakville

Hilary Brown Hilary Brown

Hilary Brown, broadcaster, correspondent, and journalism pioneer, will be the Canadian Club of Halton's speaker on Thursday, April 13. Rising from local Canadian television to becoming ABC Television's first-ever female correspondent, she had a front-row seat reporting from some of the most dangerous parts of the world.

For more than 35 years, Brown reported from Vietnam, Iran, Pakistan, Bosnia and other trouble spots around the globe. She was one of the last journalists to be lifted by helicopter from the roof of the American Embassy in Saigon in 1975 during the Communist takeover of South Vietnam.

One of her most famous broadcasts took place in 1975 from the deck of the USS Hancock. This ABC broadcast later appeared in the motion picture "The Deer Hunter".

Years later, she went back to Asia to visit the refugee camps of the Vietnamese boat people and sponsored a family to immigrate to Canada.

Published in September 2021, Brown's acclaimed memoir 'War Tourist: Memoirs of a Foreign Correspondent' offers a unique look at a career covering decades. At the dinner, she will share some of the biggest news stories of a generation.

Canadian Club speaker dinners take place at the Oakville Conference Centre, 2525 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville. Fees for the combined 3-course meal and speaker presentation are only $55.00/member and $65.00/non-member. Space is limited, and sales at the door are not possible. Ticket registration is online at www.canadianclubhalton.ca and e-transfer is available at pmt@canadianclubhalton.ca.