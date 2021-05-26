Waterfront paid parking plan to get a second look

A contentious proposal to charge parking fees at Bronte Beach and Tannery Park is on hold.

Town councillors have told staff to give the idea a second look and return with additional options for consideration, including providing free parking to Oakville residents and only charging out-of-town visitors.

The plan to bring $3 per hour parking to the popular waterfront parks blew up on social media last week, with residents publicly calling on their councillors to reject the idea.

Ward 2 councillor Cathy Duddeck took the lead during the May 25 council meeting, moving a motion to send the plan back to town staff for more work.

“I’ve heard from several residents, as well as members of council, who have been very good about suggesting other municipalities that have excellent programs that provide for free parking for the residents while still charging parking for those who are not residents of the municipality,” she said.

Town staff had proposed a two-year paid parking pilot project, along with other changes to waterfront parking rules, as a way to address the pandemic-inspired increase in visitors. As residents flocked to the water last summer, staff said people were parking outside designated areas, overflowing onto nearby residential streets and parking after dark.

But Ward 5 councillor Marc Grant questioned the staff approach to resolving the issues.

“There’s a bit of wrong-headedness in the idea of paid parking for an area where many people have contributed their tax dollars and want to spend time,” he said. “I’m glad we’re sending this back, and I’m glad we’re looking at other options.”

Look at other communities, an extension of the time limit and on-street parking, staff told

Duddeck's motion also earned support from Ward 4 councillor Allan Elgar. “I’ve had a lot of feedback around this,” he said.

Elgar pointed town staff toward the model implemented in Collingwood, where residents can apply for free digital parking permits that allow them to avoid the $10 per hour waterfront parking fee.

Ward 6 councillor Natalia Lishchyna also suggested staff look at the experiences of other municipalities such as Barrie, where parking fees have been implemented for out-of-town visitors.

A three-hour parking limit for all waterfront parks is among the proposed changes. That restriction was questioned by several councillors, including Ward 6 councillor Tom Adams, who asked town staff to consider either eliminating or extending the time limit to four or six hours.

Adams also asked for a second look at a recent ban on public parking on dozens of streets near popular lakefront parks. As of May 15, on-street parking is limited to people who live on those streets and have been given permits.

He questioned whether “one side of the street approach for the parking prohibitions would be appropriate or if the two sides of the street approach really is required.”

Need for quick action, say Ward 1 councillors

Ward 1 councillor Sean O’Meara, who has said he favours paid parking for Bronte Beach, urged speedy action on addressing parking issues.

Noting that the warm weather has arrived, he said his “inbox has already been inundated with nothing but concerns and grievances and everything.”

Town staff will bring the waterfront parking issue back to council by June 21, with the possibility of a special council meeting held to consider the issue earlier.