Conservation Halton announces the return of Ways of the Woods summer day camps, running from July 4 to September 2, 2022. The camps are returning to their traditional format after two years.

This year there will be fourteen different camp streams available for youth ages 4 to 15, with pricing starting at $279 per week.

"Ways of the Woods has always been a favourite day camp option in the Halton community since it started over 30 years ago," recalls AJ Leeming, Manager, Programs & Services at Conservation Halton.

"We are pleased to offer a wide range of program options to suit every camper’s needs and provide opportunities for a new generation of children to enjoy our parks and connect with nature in our community."

The types of day camps offered at Ways of the Woods cover a variety of interests and activities to keep kids active, outdoors, and having fun throughout their week-long session. Some of the unique programs include:

Construction Camp (ages 10 to 14) where campers will learn to plan, design, and build projects,

cater to children as young as four years in smaller groups, with fun activities in a safe and supportive environment. Other camp streams include Waterfront Camp, Girls Camp, Explorers Camp, Athletics Camp, various adventure camps, and a Counsellor-in-Training Camp (age 15) that allows our most mature campers to begin their journey into becoming counsellors themselves!

While each camp has Kelso Conservation Area as its home base, some camp streams will have the opportunity to visit other parks as a part of their program.

Ways of the Woods Has the unique ability to take advantage of the different parks Conservation Halton offers, like Crawford Lake, Hilton Falls and Mountsberg, utilizing the parks’ amenities to enhance programming and keep campers engaged through the week.

With the return of the original format, the camp can offer additional services to support parents, including an Extended Care program and busing routes with over 20 stops throughout the Halton region, offering a convenient and flexible way for parents to get their children to and from camp.

Plus, due to the diverse program offerings, parents can send their children, of different age groups, to Ways of the Woods camps all summer long without repeating programs.

With Ways of the Woods, planning a fun and active summer for their kids is simple for parents and guardians.

Oakville bus pick up and drop off locations

Eastview Public School - Bronte - Ward 1

Glen Abbey Community Centre - Glen Abbey - Ward 4

Joshua Creek Public School - Iroquois Ridge - Ward 6

Munns Public School - College Park - Ward 5

Camp Registration

To learn more about Ways of the Woods summer camps or register for camp, visit conservationhalton.ca/wow.

Summer Employment Opportunities

Looking for a great summer job, apply to be a camp councillor, course lead, or CIT. There is even a seasonal position for a Birder. Click here for more information: Employment — Conservation Halton.