Weekend Guide in Oakville: August 6-8, 2021

Looking for something fun to do in Oakville this weekend? Here's what's going on around town from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8, 2021.

All Weekend

There are three new movies playing this weekend: James Gunn's action blockbuster The Suicide Squad (read Oakville News review here), medieval fantasy The Green Knight and documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. All are now playing at Film.Ca Cinemas.

Friday August 6

The Dirty Blues Band will be playing the Moonshine Cafe (137 Kerr Street) at 9 p.m., with reservations required. Cover is $10 per person. Read more about reservations here.

Friday Weather: High 29 / Low of 22. Sun followed by clouds, a 25% POP.

Saturday August 7

The Civitan Farmers' Market begins every Saturday at 8 a.m. at 200 North Service Road West.

Bronte Arts Market will take place at Walton United Church, 2489 Lakeshore Road West, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with artists and musicians selling their work and performing live. Free admission. More information here on their page.

Saturday Weather: High 28 / Low of 21. An afternoon thunderstorm, a 55% POP.

Sunday August 8

There are no date specific schedule events in Oakville according to most public listings.

Sunday Weather: High 27 / Low of 21. Humid with a thunderstorm, a 50% POP.