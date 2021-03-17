WHAM raised $50,000 for two charities on International Women's Day

On March 8, International Women's Day WHAM (Women of Halton Action Movement) hosted its 18th fundraiser for SAVIS (Sexual andViolence Intervention Services) and CW4WA (Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan).

The virtual or “un” Dinner Party raised $50,000 for these two charities. Local women, politicians, sponsors and local Teacher and Support Staff Unions banded together to support the causes that needed their help more than ever.

WHAM has raised $500,000 for the above charities over the last 18 years.

Janet Morrison, President and Vice-Chancellor of Sheridan College was the amazing keynote speaker. Janet had a motivational message inspiring all by telling her story. She encouraged us to find our niche, study at the postsecondary level and contribute to make the world a better place.

Perdita Felicien, Olympian, world champion hurdler and author conveyed a similarly supportive message. Sarah Blackwood, Juno Award winning musician sent enthusiastic greetings and donated a ukulele for a draw. The winner of the draw was Margherita Hutton! We were all thrilled to know it went to a woman involved with music.

Many thanks to all our sponsors and especially to ETFO (Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario), our founding title sponsor. Thanks as well to all who supported us by buying a ticket and participating in the event.

And another huge thanks goes to Karyn Byrne for presenting the history of WHAM and introducing the event so effectively and for all her website expertise!!

"Canadian women, like the ones we heard from today at the unDinner, are paving the way. Or, a more apt metaphor is that they are blasting the way, forcefully tackling the barriers that have stood in the way too long. Thank you to all these strong voices who were part of this special event." From Dr. Lauryn Oates

"Thank you for a very meaningful, sobering and entertaining reminder of what has been, what is and what we hope will be, and for all the years of hard work and innovation as you worked towards equality, in making lifesaving and life-altering changes in Halton and abroad. Much of it may never be recorded nor the legacy witnessed by you but be assured it is there!" From Esther Wieler

About WHAM

WHAM – Women of Halton Action Movement is a local, grassroots, nonpartisan, feminist lobby organization that has advocated since 1981 to improve the status of women locally, nationally, and internationally. WHAM is a member of AWH, Advancement of Women Halton, a collaborative of 21 groups supporting gender equality at all levels of government.