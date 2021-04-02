What the shutdown means for Oakville residents

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced an emergency brake to its COVID-19 Response Framework yesterday and is placing the entire province in shutdown beginning Saturday, April 3, 2021 for at least four weeks.

"Halton Region’s vaccination program is well-underway," said Mayor Rob Burton today. "However, urgent action is required to protect our health care system and save lives until the vaccination supply increases and we can get more people vaccinated."

"We must all follow provincial orders to stay safe and protect others," he continued. "By following these measures, we can bend the curve downwards in the direction Oakville and Ontario need to head."

Under the shutdown order

Indoor public events and social gatherings are not allowed, except with members of your household (or one other household if you live alone.) Outside gatherings limited to a maximum of five people.

You should only go out for necessities, such as:

Work - if you can’t do it remotely

School

Groceries

Pharmacy or medical reasons

Helping vulnerable people

Outdoor exercise either alone with members of your household

You should not travel outside your region or the province unless absolutely necessary.

Impact on town services

As a result of the new restrictions, town facilities are closed and some programs will be cancelled. More details will be available on our COVID-19 Information page in the coming week as they become available.

CLOSED:

Community centres, including fitness centres, pools and arenas (with very limited exceptions).

All registered recreation and culture programs. Drop-in activities, memberships, and indoor rental permits are cancelled. Refunds will be automatically issued to impacted customers. Visit our Virtual Programs page for online recreation opportunities.

Oakville Museum.

OPEN:

Tennis and pickleball courts remain open for singles play only.

Marriage licences and commissionings will be offered in-person by appointment only.

Oakville Transit continues to operate at a reduced service level for essential trips only. Buses will be restricted to 50 per cent of seated capacity. Signs will be posted indicating seats not to be used.

Oakville Public Library is open for contactless takeout and holds pickup services by appointment only, and offers many online programming options. Visit the Oakville Public Library website for details.

In addition to the above, weddings, funerals and other religious ceremonies are still permitted with some regulations:

Physical distancing must be maintained.

Guests must wear masks or face coverings.

Indoor capacity is restricted to a maximum 15% capacity of the room.

Outside capacity is restricted to the number of people that can maintain two metres physical distance from each other outdoors, with a hard maximum of 50 people.

Many town services in Oakville are offered online. Please refer to the COVID-19 Information page for updates.

Mayor Burton affirmed that he is "optimistic this emergency brake shutdown can have far better results than the previous extended lockdown.”

For details on the Halton's vaccination program and to find out if you are eligible to book an appointment, visit Halton Region’s website.