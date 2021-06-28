What to do in Oakville on Canada Day 2021

× Expand Alirod Ameri via Foter.com - CC BY celebrate oakville's canada day vitrually

Safety first remains at the forefront this Canada Day. In Oakville, there are several ways you and your family can observe the nation’s birthday and reflect on what it means to be Canadian, with all activities following public health guidelines.

"Canada Day has presented us with the opportunity to acknowledge the work that must go into the diverse and equitable community we strive for," said Mayor Rob Burton. "That begins with reflecting on the past, the treaty lands on which we live remind us that Oakville was settled by Indigenous, white and Black settlers who worked together to build a community of harmony and prosperity."

"We value our on-going relationship with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation," he continued. "However you choose to recognize Canada Day, I encourage residents to take a moment to reflect on how we can strengthen what unites us and how each of us can work towards creating a community where everyone feels respected and welcomed."

Tree and flower drive-thru giveaway

Tuesday, June 29: 3 to 7 p.m. at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre

Wednesday, June 30: 3 to 7 p.m. at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex

At selected locations, Oakville residents are invited to pick up a native tree, plant, or flower and plant it on their property to commemorate Canada Day. Special giveaways will be offered during the drive-thru pick up times, and residents are reminded to stay in their vehicles at all times and wear face coverings.

Art in our parks

Public art continues to promote dialogue and create a sense of belonging in the Oakville community. Starting July 1, residents are invited to explore Oakville’s temporary project, “ConNextions”, at the neighbourhood parks listed below.

Shell Park, 3307 Lakeshore Road West

Westwood Park, 170 Wilson Street

Oakville Centre for Performing Arts at Centennial Square, 130 Navy Street

Glen Abbey Recreation Centre, 1415 Third Line

Memorial Park, 120 Oak Park Boulevard

Pondview Pond Walk, 490 Pondview Place

Lions Valley Park, 1227 Lions Valley Road

Unique art installations will be on display by local emerging and professional artists with strong connections to Oakville.

All installations will be kept up throughout the summer.

Virtual Canada Day

You can visit the Town of Oakville’s Canada Day page to access the Town’s virtual event, including greetings from Mayor Burton, land acknowledgement and reflection, virtual activities, and performances by Natasha Wandel and Penny Johnson.

All performances will also be posted to the Town of Oakville’s YouTube channel.