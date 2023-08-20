What would you do if you saw this critter on a trail

× Expand Hardip Chochan

While riding along an Oakville trail in Laurelwood Park on a weekday morning, resident Hardip Chochan happen upon this stunning snake in the middle of the trail.

"I travelled a little further along and thought I should stop and get a picture," commented Hardip. Like many of us, he was unsure if the snake posed any threat since the neighbourhood children often play in the wooded area.

"It was three feet long, so longer than a garter snake."

Hardip shared the image with his wife, who then emailed the picture to Oakville News asking for clarification.

Oakville News then reached out to Conservation Halton, whose Coordinator, Monitoring Ecologist Andrea Dunn, responded, "This is a Milk Snake, which is considered native to Ontario and is listed as Special Concern (i.e., it is a species at risk). A nice large specimen like this can be surprising, but it's a great observation to have given that this is a species at risk."

She asked that Hardip share additional information such as where, when, and as detailed a description as he could provide since this information is then added to Conservation Halton's database.

About Milk Snakes

Milk Snakes are primarily found in the country's southern regions, including Ontario and Quebec. They inhabit various habitats, such as forests, grasslands, and farmlands. Milk Snakes are often found in areas with ample food sources, such as rodents.

The coloration of Milk Snakes is quite striking. They typically have a pattern of smooth, bright red or orange bands that are bordered by black bands. These colourful bands are interspersed with bands of white or yellow. The patterns and coloration of Milk Snakes can vary between individuals and populations.

On average, adult Milk Snakes typically measure between 2 to 4 feet (61 to 122 centimetres) in length. However, some individuals can grow even longer, reaching up to 5 or 6 feet (152 to 183 centimetres) in rare cases. Females, on average, are larger than males.

Milk Snakes are not venomous and are generally docile in nature. They are constrictors, using their bodies to wrap around and suffocate their prey. Their diet primarily consists of small mammals, including mice, voles, and other snakes.

What to do if you come across a Milk Snake?

If you come across a Milk Snake, here are some suggestions on what to do:

Remain calm: Milk Snakes are generally harmless and non-venomous. They are not a threat to humans and benefit the environment as they help control rodent populations.

Observe from a distance: Appreciate the opportunity to see a Milk Snake in its natural habitat. Maintaining a safe distance is best to avoid disturbing or startling the snake.

Do not handle the snake: While Milk Snakes are generally docile, it's still advisable to refrain from handling them unless you are experienced in snake handling. Snakes may perceive handling as a threat and may bite if they feel cornered or provoked.

Do not harm or kill the snake: It is important to remember that snakes play a vital role in the ecosystem and should be respected and protected. Killing or harming a Milk Snake, or any snake, is unnecessary and can negatively impact the local ecological balance.

Report any sightings: If you spot a Milk Snake in a location where it is not commonly found, it may be helpful to report the sighting to local wildlife authorities or conservation organizations. This information can help researchers understand population distribution and behaviour patterns.

Remember, the best approach when encountering any snake is to appreciate it from a distance and allow it to continue its natural behaviours undisturbed.