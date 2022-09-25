Save a cancer patient's life by driving

× Expand Wheels of Hope Wheels of Hope Car

The Canadian Cancer Society (CSS) urgently needs volunteer drivers for their Wheels of Hope program, which provides those living with cancer rides to and from their cancer treatment appointments. The transportation service is made possible through dedicated volunteer drivers who donate their time and use their own (or CSS-owned) vehicles to help people to cancer centres.

Oakville is facing a shortage right now, and at least 20 more drivers are needed to mitigate the pressure faced by the current pool of drivers in the area.

The schedule of a Wheels of Hope driver is very accommodating, with most driving one day a week. The program also encourages volunteers who can drive half a day per week or a few days per month.

Around five to ten cancer patients are transported from Oakville every day.

"It does take a bit of time to onboard a volunteer, so we ask that they stick with us for at least six months. Holidays, snowbirds, and medical leaves are all fine. We are very flexible but just need some sort of commitment to the program," commented Mark Kahan, Volunteer Recruiter for Wheels of Hope.

The decision to drive for Wheels of Hope was easy for volunteer Glen B. One night, his wife made a passing comment about the CSS' need for drivers; newly retired at the time, Glen knew he had time to spare and decided to sign up. "That was 19 years ago," he reveals, "and I'm still driving to this day."

It is a privilege and honour to assist so many courageous people during the most challenging time of their lives. I can tell you this – I get back so much more than I give. - Marguerite T., volunteer driver

What you'll need to volunteer:

If you want to volunteer for Wheels of Hope, you'll have to undergo a criminal background check, provide a few references, and participate in a short interview.

The program is looking for drivers with a clean driving record and no more than three demerit points. Your vehicle should be "100% smoke-free, clean and well maintained."

All Wheels of Hope volunteers must be at least double vaccinated and masked while transporting clients (clients are required to wear a mask as well).

You will be compensated for gas and parking. Wheels of Hope will reimburse you 35 cents for every kilometre driven; you may also opt for a tax receipt. Any parking fees at a hospital or cancer centre will also be covered.

Here's what a typical driving experience looks like:

The driver will confirm the pick-up time the day before with the client over the phone. The volunteer asks them some COVID-19 screening questions.

The volunteer picks them up at home and takes them to their treatment.

The volunteer is aware of the client's appointment time and approximate appointment length.

Radiation appointments are pretty quick - usually 45 minutes or less. Chemotherapy and other scans, blood work, etc., can take longer, so Wheels of Hope will do their best to find out when the client will be done so the volunteer knows when to return. You are not expected to sit there and wait the whole time; you can either go home, pick up or drop off another client (if a volunteer likes to be busy)

The program will always respect the volunteer's schedule and when and where they are willing to drive.

The magic really happens in the vehicles with conversations, caring, and compassion.

