When does Oakville remove snow from streets and sidewalks?

Oakville has had its first few snowfalls. There wasn't much in the way of accumulation, but here is what you need to know about how the Town of Oakville deals with ploughing, salting of roads and sidewalks. Providing residents and businesses with timely snow removal information is the Oakville Snowplow tracker.

Clearing snow from streets

The town's snowplows and salters clear primary and secondary roads first, To ensure emergency vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances can safely travel during and immediately after a snowfall,

Once snow accumulation is above 7.5 cm (3 inches), the town plows all streets that require clearing. The town's policy is to have roadways cleared within 24 hours following the end of a snow storm. Heavy snowfalls or successive storms may result in it taking longer than 24 hours.

Often you'll see Sand/salt/de-icing trucks on the roads before a forecasted snowfall to ensure routes remain clear of snow and especially ice. Like snowplowing, primary roads (streets with the greatest volume of traffic) are salted or sanded first. Secondary roads (roads that lead to primary roads) are salted or sanded next. Residential streets usually receive sand/salt treatment at intersections, hills and sharp curves.

Snow clearing priority map

Sidewalk snow clearing priority

Only after snow accumulation exceeds five centimetres does the town clear sidewalks on primary and secondary roads are cleared, and then only after roads are cleared. School sidewalks located on primary and secondary roads are plowed first, followed by residential sidewalks.

Snow accumulation must exceed eight centimetres before residential sidewalks are cleared.

When extremely slippery conditions exist, Town crews salt and sand sidewalk on primary and secondary streets.

Reporting a problem

Suppose you encounter a problem such as damage from Town-operated snow clearing equipment on a road or sidewalk or need to report poor conditions on a sidewalk or street that have previously been cleared. In that case, you can report the problem online.

As well, ongoing updates of snow clearing are available via the Snow Information Line at 905-815-5999. To make an immediate report of icy road conditions, contact Service Oakville at 905-845-6601.

Additional information about the when and how the Town of Oakville deals with snow and ice is available at oakville.ca/snow-clearing.