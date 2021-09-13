Where can your dogs relieve themselves in Oakville

A homeowner started yelling at me because my dog needed to relieve himself and picked their property. I had a bag handy to clean up and removed the offending substance immediately. However, the owner continued to scold me for allowing my dog to use his front lawn.

I've walked by this person's property with one or both dogs every day for the past eight years. Occasionally, over the years, my dogs have relieved themselves there. He has never once complained, so I was completely surprised by his reaction.

For most of my adult life, I've owned a dog and currently own two. As often happens while walking the dogs, they will need to relieve themselves. I almost always have a bag to clean up after them, and the odd time I haven't - I've knocked on the door and asked the homeowner for a plastic bag. When I've been in that position, most owners are quick to supply one and express surprise that I made an effort. Or if they aren't home, I've returned to clean up.

Suffering from anxiety, walking my dogs is an excellent way for me to destress. That didn't occur. In fact, during the rest of the walk, I was concerned every time one of the dogs strayed onto a property.

So I decided to ask the town where my dogs could relieve themselves. Dogs are allowed to relieve themselves on public property, and if they defecate, it must be picked up (poop and scoop), including the dog owner's property.

After some research, a significant number of Oakville homeowners feel dog owners are disrespectful. There is a thread on Reddit about this exact issue.

I also learned that private property does not start at the edge of the street or walkway. The town owns the property that abuts streets and sidewalks. It usually extends in several feet, and often there are boulevard trees which the town owns. The town owns this property to put in additional services, widen a street, or build sidewalks. For clarification in your community, talk to town staff because it differs.

In my case, the property owner doesn't own the land where my dog relieved himself. As long as I cleaned up after my dog, I was following the law. Did the property owner understand that I was following the law? Most likely not.

Now that I understand the law, I can continue taking my dogs on walks stress-free.