Beat the heat- how residents are cooling off

× Expand Andrew Seaman on Unsplash

With the temperatures this weekend in the high 20s to low 30s with a potential heat warning for today through Thursday, the town, we took to the streets to ask residents how they plan to beat the heat and stay cool this weekend.

The most popular places to beat the heat involve water, and Oakville doesn’t lack that! With 21 public splash pads and both indoor and outdoor pools located throughout the town, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“I was thinking that like going down to the splash pad would help,” says seven-year-old Spencer, who was enjoying one of the splash pads with his family, “The water felt pretty good. You had to press some special buttons to turn it (the splash pad) on.”

“We (my family) are hanging out by the splash pads and underneath the trees,” commented Anna Vivona, who was celebrating a family event at a local splash pad.

If the hustle and bustle of the splash pads and pools aren’t you’re thing. You could enjoy the cool breeze at the different lakefronts looking out Lake Ontario.

“I love the sun. The heat is a bit much today, but I do enjoy the fact that it’s warm,” says Cathleen Doherty, who was walking her dog, Skye, at the Oakville Pier, “I've enjoyed coming down to Lakeshore. It's a really nice kind of place to sit and relax.”

"We usually come to this area to be able to have more fresh air," commented Simone, who was enjoying the view of Lake Ontario with her husband, "It's good to be in a pool or at a beach."

Halton Region monitors the water quality at lakeside swimming locations. As of Wednesday, August 30, the public could safely swim at Coronation Park East & West and South Shell Park Beach. It is recommended not to swim at Bronte Beach. To keep up-to-date on water quality at Oakville's beaches, monitor the region's website.