William Halton Parkway expansion to ease traffic congestion

As the population of north Oakville steadily increases, Halton Region will extend the William Halton Parkway from Sixth Line to Third Line. The second phase of the project started in March and the entire project will finish in 2024.

The first phase of William Halton Parkway which started in 2018 was finished in November 2020. The new parkway runs parallel to 407. The first phase runs from Ninth Line to Sixth Line. This multi-lane road will be the latest to bridge the16 Mile Creek and should help relieve traffic congestion along Dundas Street when it is completed.

Halton Region William Halton Parkway

The new four lane roadway will include two new roundabouts at Fourth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road, as well as on-road bike lanes, multi-use pathways and sidewalks.

The new bridge over the Sixteen Mile Creek will be located just north of Lions Valley Park, which will be the construction staging area for the parkway’s extension. Lions Valley Park will remain open, but there will be less public parking, and there may be delays for residents as they access the park.

Bot Engineering & Construction is the contractor and WSP Canada Inc. will administer Phase 2.

Final property restoration is scheduled towards the end of the project (weather permitting), and drivers should keep in mind that truck traffic will increase around the project.

About William Halton

Sir William Mathew Halton held the rank of Major in the British Military. He was the sixth and last Halton Baronet. Sir William Halton was appointed under the reign of King George III in 1805 as the secretary to Upper Canada's Lieutenant Governor Sir Francis Gore. Halton passed on February 9, 1823 at the age of 77.