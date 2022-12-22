Winter emergency survival information

× Expand Mumin Mian The volume of snow from Monday's storm made parking along Kerr Street and other shopping districts next to impossible.

As Oakville enters the winter season, having an emergency plan and supplies will keep you and your loved ones safe.

Whether shovelling snow or clearing ice from our sidewalks, we must do our part to keep ourselves and others safe every winter. There are simple ways to ensure everyone is ready when it comes to winter emergencies like heavy snow, ice storms and power outages.

“Safety starts with having a plan and being prepared,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board and Minister responsible for Emergency Management in Ontario. “From developing an emergency plan for your household to ensuring your family has what it needs to be self-sufficient for up to three days, there are simple things we can do now to keep ourselves and loved ones safe when it matters most.”

Steps you can take to ensure you are prepared this winter season include:

Winter survival car kit

Be prepared for winter driving; always keep a winter survival kit in your car.

Kits should include the following:

charged phone

water

non-perishable food

flashlight

blanket and warm clothes

jumper cables

shovel

traction mats or sand

candles and a lighter or matches

The winter can pose significant challenges for drivers; please check Ontario 511. It has many winter safety features and provides drivers with near real-time highway and traffic information to plan.

Remember to slow down and drive according to weather and road conditions. Together, we can keep Ontario’s highways safe for everyone this winter.”

Winter home safety kit

It may take time to get to your household during an emergency while first responders assist those in immediate danger. A 72-hour kit will allow your family to be self-sufficient and supported in a crisis.

Your emergency survival kit should have everything you and your household need to be safe and take care of yourselves for at least three days immediately following an emergency.

The following list is broken down into the essentials, items you may need to meet your household’s unique needs, and items to have ready in case you have to leave home.

Essentials

food (non-perishable and easy-to-prepare items, enough for three days) and a manual can opener

bottled water (4 litres per person for each day)

medication(s)

flashlight and glow stick

radio (crank or battery run)

extra batteries

first-aid kit

candles and matches/lighter

hand sanitizer or moist towelettes

important papers (identification, contact lists, copies of prescriptions, etc.)

extra car keys and cash

whistle (to attract attention, if needed)

zip-lock bag (to keep things dry)

garbage bags

Special considerations

items for babies and small children—diapers, formula, bottles, baby food, comfort items

prescription medication

medical supplies and equipment

pet food and supplies

any other items specific to your household’s needs

Extra supplies for evacuation

clothes, shoes

sleeping bags or blankets

personal items (soap, toothpaste, shampoo, comb, other toiletries)

playing cards, travel games and other activities for children

Tips

Pack the contents of your kit in an easy-to-carry bag(s) or a case on wheels.

Store your kit in a place that is easy to reach and ensure that everyone in your household knows where it is.

Your kit does not have to be built overnight. Spread your shopping over a few weeks. Purchase a few items every time you go to the store.

Your water supply is meant to cover what you would drink and what you might need for food preparation, hygiene and dishwashing.

Check and refresh your kit twice a year—when the clocks shift to/from daylight savings time is a good time. Check all expiry dates and replace food and water with a fresh supply. Check batteries and replace them as needed.

Keep your cell phone or mobile device fully charged.

Visit Ontario.ca/BePrepared for other elements involved in surviving during an emergency, including building a communications plan, evacuation plan, and additional essential information.