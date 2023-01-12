× Expand Visit Oakville Winter Photo Challenge

Visit Oakville has created the “Winter Photo Challenge” for amateur and professional photographers to share their images of Oakville for a chance to win a grand prize.

From Wednesday, Jan. 4, to Tuesday, Jan. 31, Visit Oakville will accept high-resolution JPEG submissions via email.

Visit Oakville will feature select pictures weekly on social media and credit the photographers by tagging them in the images. By entering the contest, the participants agree that their images may be featured on social media channels.

Submissions close on Jan. 31 at midnight. A winner will be chosen and announced in early February. The winning photographer will receive a $200 Downtown Oakville gift card, and their photograph will also appear in the 23/24 Oakville Visitor Guide in March.

Non-participants can share which submissions are their favourite by commenting weekly on the contest posts. They can also show their support by sharing the picture on their social media stories and tagging @visitoakville.

Do you have a winter photo idea that could take home the prize? If so, follow the steps below!

How to Enter:

Take images of Oakville this Winter. You can take pictures of anything you’d like. The limit is your imagination. Email your masterpiece in high-resolution JPEG format to info@visitoakville.com. One image per contestant. Select your best work. In the submission, include the following:

● First and Last name

● Instagram Username

● Facebook Username

● Twitter Username

● Let us know if you do not have one of the social media accounts listed above. We require this information, so we can give you credit when sharing your work.

4. Follow us on Instagram @visitoakville