Women's Centre of Halton provides a shelter from the storm

"I can't tell you how much the Women's Centre has helped me. I learned so much...Thank you for all your efforts in helping women get through the toughest of times." This is a typical response from a Women's Centre of Halton (WCH) client. The Women's Centre, a United Way agency, is a home, a haven, and a family for women in need.

Relationship violence and abuse against women know no socio-economic barriers. Indeed, the sometimes narcissistic men who commit it often seek out successful, powerful women as mates, as the reflected success feeds their desire for admiration.

A recent narcissistic relationship workshop put on by the Women’s Centre of Halton attracted 20 highly successful professional women concerned not only about themselves but about the impact their relationship has on their children.

Victims of physical or mental domestic abuse come from all walks of life.

For over 30 years, the Women’s Centre of Halton (WCH) has helped women through trauma, crisis and transitions. In a normal year, WCH supports 2500 women, as well as all those affected by their predicaments. In the pandemic, that number has skyrocketed.

Abusers are now at home 24/7. Women have borne the brunt of home-based online learning for their children, and many either lost or had to give up jobs during COVID-19, further disempowering them in the home.

A United Way agency, WCH provides four supports for victims of domestic violence or mental abuse:

A peer-to-peer support line: staffed by volunteers means women have someone who has been through a similar experience. Counselling sessions with professionals, supported by United Way funds. Post-shelter empowerment, re-integration, including financial literacy and independence assistance, employment counselling, resumé preparation, LinkedIn training, attire and interview coaching. Along with this WCH operates a technology lending library for computers and provides internet access. Webinars on internet safety, dating safety, and narcissistic relationships; a book club with a self-empowerment manual; resiliency training.

"Supporting clients seeing that the difficulties are the difficulties and do not define them as people is immensely rewarding," says Liz Marques Kogan, Psychotherapy Practicum Student at WCH.

In cases of violent physical assault, WCH refers clients to Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS Halton, another United Way agency), or if emergency shelter is needed, to Halton Women’s Place, says Executive Director Kate Holmes. While United Way agencies each have their own areas of expertise and focus, United Way brings them together, creating a web of support for a wide variety of issues critical to the health, happiness and prosperity of our community. “Agencies are complementary and cooperate with each other to get the best outcome for the client,” says Kate.

The pandemic has dramatically increased the number of clients The Women’s Centre of Halton is dealing with and created some new challenges. WCH used to operate a physical location at South Oakville Mall, which allowed incognito visits for clients wanting to retain confidentiality from their partners. Now, everything is virtual. The flexibility of United Way funding has helped in adapting to the new reality, as the close home proximity has meant needs for deeper mental health supports. Government funding is usually programme-based and doesn’t permit the nimbleness the demands of the pandemic have required.

Historically response-based, WCH is working to become more preventative in its approach: providing education so that women can recognize toxic abuse signals before they are trapped.

The Women’s Centre of Halton is another example of the critical way in which the network of United Way agencies contribute to our City that calls itself a Town helping each other as the Village we aspire to be. You can help WCH by contributing to the United Way.

Many of us have charities we support for personal reasons. However, there is a wide variety of needs in our community. The United Way goes to great lengths to identify these needs and find and assist vital agencies with good processes to address them. United Way funds mean these agencies can spend more of their resources helping Oakville residents and less of them looking for money. As donors, we can’t know the best way to spread our donations around, but donations of all sizes from many Oakvilleans can be turned to their best effect through the United Way. And who knows when we, or someone close to us, will need help from one of these services. Our donations to the United Way ensure they will all be there for us if that day comes.