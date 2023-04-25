Two Oakville schools participated at the World FIRST Robotic Championship in Texas

× Expand Pexels Robot

Every year, high school students with a flair for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) can showcase their talent at the FIRST Robotics Competition.

It runs for five weeks; first, a provincial/regional competition is held, and standout teams then move on to the final competition featuring students from schools all over the world.

This year's FIRST Ontario Provincial Championship was held in Hamilton, few weeks ago, where three schools represented Oakville:

Garth Webb Secondary School (GWSS)

Oakville Trafalgar High School

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School (HTCSS)

Of those, two - GWSS and HTCSS - ended up qualifying for the World FIRST Robotic Championship in Texas. The event was held in Houston for four days, from Wednesday, Apr. 19 to Saturday, Apr. 22.

Both schools did their best but neither won. However, Holy Trinity’s team, Tronic Titans, were presented with a Gracious Professionalism award.

Established in 2001, FIRST Robotics inspires young people to be leaders and innovators in science and technology by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering and technology skills to inspire innovation and foster self-confidence, communication and leadership.