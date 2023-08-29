YMCA anthem reimagined for YMCA Y-Mind program

× Expand YMCA Walk off the Earth

The YMCA and Canadian indie pop band Walk off the Earth have joined forces to release a modern rendition of the iconic YMCA anthem. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about expanded access to the YMCA's free youth mental health program, Y Mind.

By infusing the original song with a more soulful and sincere tone, the new cover brings attention to the importance of community and open dialogue surrounding mental health. The accompanying full-length music video is now available on YouTube, providing a visual representation of the message being conveyed.

The Reimagined Anthem

Lead singer Sarah Blackwood of Walk off the Earth expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reinvent such an iconic song. Recognizing the timeless relevance of the original lyrics, the band aimed to breathe new life into them, this time with a focus on mental health tied to the Y Mind program.

The goal is to demonstrate that even after 45 years, the message remains poignant and resonates deeply with today's society.

“We’ve seen how music is so connected to emotions – for us and our fans – so we were honoured to take on the challenge of reinventing such an iconic song and give new meaning to its enduring lyrics,” says Sarah Blackwood, lead singer of Walk off the Earth.

“When we took a look at the original lyrics, it was staggering how a message about the YMCA from 45 years ago is just as relevant and pointed today - but now we’re sharing that message with a focus on mental health tied to Y Mind.”

Expanding Mental Health Services

The collaboration between the YMCA and Walk off the Earth coincides with the YMCA of Oakville's efforts to expand its programming and offer free mental health services through Y Mind.

This innovative program provides early intervention support for teenagers aged 13-18 and young adults aged 18-30 who are dealing with stress and anxiety.

The seven-week program is available both online and in person, offering flexibility to participants. By removing the financial barrier, the YMCA aims to ensure that mental wellness programs are accessible to all youth in need.

Addressing the Growing Need

The Y Mind program comes at a crucial time when stress and anxiety levels among young people are at an all-time high. A survey conducted in 2023 by Deloitte revealed that nearly half of Gen Zs and four in ten Millennials constantly experience stress or anxiety.

The Y Mind program, guided by qualified mental healthcare professionals, has shown promising results in reducing anxiety, promoting well-being, and alleviating feelings of isolation.

“We are proud to offer the Y Mind program here in Halton Region. The number of stressors that today’s youth face can seem overwhelming, including the post-pandemic experience, school, and social media pressures," said YMCA of Oakville CEO Kyle Barber.

"We recognize that cost is often one of the biggest barriers for youth in need of mental wellness programs. Y Mind removes that barrier for youth 13-30 so they can get the help they need.”

Government Support and Recognition

The importance of mental health and youth advocacy has not gone unnoticed by government officials. The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, commends initiatives like Y Mind and acknowledges the role of music in facilitating conversations around mental health. The government continues to support these programs in order to provide the necessary help and resources to young individuals.

“Mental health is health, and everyone, including Juno Award winners, like Walk off the Earth, are opening up and having conversations about their mental health," said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Ya’ara Saks.

"The music lets young people know that it’s okay to not be okay and that there is help available through YMCA’s Y Mind program. Our government continues to be very supportive of this initiative.”

To learn more about the Y Mind program or find a location near you, visit the YMCA's official website.

To locally register for the Y Mind Program with the YMCA of Oakville, visit the YMCA of Oakville's website.

About Y Mind

Y Mind was initially developed by the YMCA of Greater Vancouver (now YMCA BC) and has been successfully offered in British Columbia since 2018.

With the support of YMCA Canada, YMCA BC, and the British Columbia government, Y Mind has expanded its reach to various YMCAs across Canada, including Quebec with YMCA Libère ta tête.

This nationwide support has been made possible through the investment of the Public Health Agency of Canada, which aims to provide mental health support to those most affected by COVID-19.