YMCA Oakville to host a virtual event to launch 2022 Annual Campaign

YMCA Oakville will host an online event launching the 2022 Annual Campaign later this fall. As the region sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, the organization plans to offer a fun-filled virtual experience to the participants, including dining, auction, and an opportunity to donate to the community.

Residents can join the virtual event on Nov. 13 from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm to learn about the YMCA of Oakville Healthier Together 2022 Annual Campaign that runs until April next year. YMCA Oakville's goal is to raise $100,000 through this event. The YMCA will use all funds raised to provide access to health programs, leadership events and promote our community's well-being.

The event will host two inspiring keynote speakers, “who will talk about the power of realizing their potential, leading others and giving back to the community.”

“Our goal is to provide a safe environment for our guests, families, and staff first. We felt a virtual event was the best decision for everyone. It allows us to try new and exciting things and host keynote speakers from anywhere,” Jeff Mamer, Manager of Philanthropy and Fund Development, YMCA Oakville explained.

Mamer also highlighted, “As a result of the pandemic, we are anticipating a greater need for financial assistance and community outreach programs. That means our fundraising and grant application initiatives are even more important than before. We are lucky to live in a generous community like Oakville and are deeply appreciative of those who choose to support the YMCA.”

Participants will receive “a delicious entrée and a glass of award-winning wine” to relish during this virtual event. They can also participate in an online auction ‘featuring an exciting range of donated items from local businesses and make financial contributions to YMCA Oakville.

You can buy tickets for the virtual event starting on Oct. 4, 2021.