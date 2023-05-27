YMCA of Oakville and Sheridan receive $135,000 Trillium Fund grant

× Expand YMCA of Oakville

The YMCA of Oakville and Sheridan College are putting their Ontario Trillium Grant, worth $135,000, to good use funding a new community research study.

Yesterday, on Friday, May 26, Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford met with the YMCA of Oakville team to learn more about the Resilient Communities Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) that is being used to facilitate a critical needs assessment research study with Sheridan College, the YMCA of Oakville and community residents from two local neighbourhoods.

"Our government’s investment through the Ontario Trillium Foundation has engaged local residents in identifying their most pressing community health and well-being needs, as well as the barriers to participation and engagement” said Crawford.

"We are delighted to know that with our support, the YMCA will be able to develop the important relevant program interventions for the future."

The YMCA says this partnership has "been critical in helping the YMCA to understand program opportunities" while also "empowering people to put forward their own suggestions to improve health and well-being of everyone in their community."

This same grant also funded the recruitment of a Community Outreach Facilitator, who has been consulting with two Community Advisory Committees and working closely with the researchers to identify "the most critical community health and well-being needs and opportunities which were exacerbated by the pandemic over the last year."

A final report will be published next month, in June 2023, identifying needs related to mental health, physical exercise, healthy eating and food security – as well as the related barriers to addressing these gaps. The results of this study will inform program interventions for the YMCA, Sheridan College and other community organizations.

"The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated,” said Teresa Rinaldi, Community Outreach Manager.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, the knowledge gained from this study will include recommended program interventions for Sheridan College, the YMCA and other local community agencies; helping to chart the most relevant path to improve community well-being and resiliency for these neighbourhoods.”

The YMCA of Oakville is a charity that connects people and builds health and well-being for our community. More information can be found by visiting their website here.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and "one of Canada’s leading granting foundations celebrates 40 years of grant-making in Ontario and making a lasting impact in communities."