YMCA of Oakville to host annual "Move For Kids" Event

× Expand YMCA YMCA Move For Kids This summer get moving and help raise money for local youth.

The YMCA of Oakville urgently needs your help to ensure that no child is left behind. Your charitable gift can make a significant difference. It can provide access to summer day camp to a child, offering them a place to make friends, enjoy the outdoors, and develop independence.

Alternatively, your contribution can help a child learn to swim or train to become a lifeguard. Sports can serve as a gateway to physical activity, leadership, and connection, and the YMCA of Oakville is committed to providing free sports access to underserved communities.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 17, when the Oakville YMCA hosts their Annual Move for Kids Event. This special day at the YMCA brings together individuals like you who are taking on physical challenges while raising funds for children and youth. You can register as an individual or form a team to participate, raising awareness and vital funds for this incredible local charity.

If you're unable to join the event, you can still make a difference by donating to the YMCA's Fill the Bus, Fill the Pool, and Fill the Court initiative. This initiative aims to ensure that essential programs and services are fully funded and accessible to those in need.

× Expand YMCA For the kids. This annual awareness drive and fundraiser provides vital resources to youth programming.

By contributing to the YMCA of Oakville's 2023 annual fundraising campaign -Ignite the Light -you will be igniting the potential in someone in your community. Your generous donation will enable more people to access critical programs and services that promote health, well-being, and connection.

With the cost of living skyrocketing in recent months, the need for financial assistance has never been greater. The YMCA of Oakville relies on your support to continue its mission of building a healthy and connected community.

× Expand YMCA Get out and support! This fantastic event only happens once a year so get a group together and help a worthy cause!

Your gift can make a lasting impact by providing opportunities for children, youth, and adults to access recreational programs, licensed childcare, mental health services, and a wide range of other essential programming offered by the YMCA.

Whether you choose to direct your donation to one of their primary campaign areas or let the YMCA allocate it where it is most needed, your contribution will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. Join the YMCA of Oakville in its mission - donate today - to connect people and build health and well-being in the community.

Your support is vital in ensuring that no one is left behind and that everyone has access to the opportunities they deserve. Together, we can make a difference and ignite the light of hope for children, youth, and adults in need.