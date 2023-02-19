Young Oakvillian woman gone missing

HRPS Tara Murphy

Help from the public is needed to locate a young woman from Oakville who has gone missing.

20-year-old Tara Murphy was last seen in Oakville on Saturday, Feb. 11. There is a concern for her well-being.

She is 5’10” tall, with a slim build and long brown hair. Clothing details aren’t known.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) believes she may be in the GTA.

If you have seen her or have any information to share about this investigation, please contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.