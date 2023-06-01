Young Women in Leadership is helping to "break the glass ceiling"

× Expand Lawson Hunter Panelists Tamika Tulloch and Emily O'Brien, MP Pam Damoff

In 2016, Oakville North–Burlington MP Pam Damoff established "Young Women in Leadership" (YWIL), a program designed to foster leadership skills among young women and gender non-conforming youth between the ages of 15-25 in the Halton area.

Through job shadowing experiences, YWIL provides a platform for participants to learn from successful professionals, gain firsthand knowledge of various occupations, and build a foundation for their own career success.

Potential mentors from the business community and "mentees", for the most part students, are asked to apply to the program run through Damoff’s office. Candidates are selected following a screening process to match both professionals and students in like-minded industries.

From May 23-26, mentees went through a job shadowing experience in various local businesses, agencies and organizations. This year saw 65 mentees partnered with 48 mentors.

"By investing in young Canadians, we are helping them build a stronger future and obtain the skills and experience they need to contribute to our economic growth," said MP Damoff.

"We must commit to creating opportunities for women and girls to achieve and succeed by fostering systemic change and providing various forums for powerful female voices to be heard, like the opportunity to job-shadow in a local business, agency, organization, or government."

By all accounts both students and mentors felt the job shadowing experience went beyond their expectations. Several students now have a clearer vision of the options, and careers, available to them as they enter the next phase of their career path.

Highlights from the program, identified by Damoff's office, include mentee Armeen Atif's mentorship with Dr. Paula Marques, a prominent professor and neurologist in genetics and epilepsy research at Hamilton General Hospital.

Mentee Serenna Hardy who found her experience at the Alzheimer’s Society of Halton enlightening, expressing how she, "feels better knowing that the growing aging population in the Halton community has this organization to rely on." Miaoer Song's experience with Mosaic Wealth Planning & Mosaic Financial gave her new perspectives on business-related professions.

To wrap things up, a celebratory reception was held with a panel discussion featuring Tamika Tulloch, a labourer in the construction industry and Hamilton's YWCA Honorary Woman of Distinction 2023, and Emily O'Brien, Founder of Comeback Snacks and a motivational speaker.

MP Pam Damoff concluded, "Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to all the mentors who generously contributed their time and wisdom, and to the mentees, for their eagerness to learn and grow. The program is a testament to what our community can achieve through collaboration, laying the foundation for the next generation of women."

For more information about the YWIL program or how you can participate next year, please visit our website at MPDamoff.ca or email pam.damoff@parl.gc.ca.