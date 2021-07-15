Your empties have the potential to do good

Throughout the month of July, The Beer Store customers in Oakville have the option to donate their empty container deposits in support of Oakville Hospital Foundation.

As part of a province-wide campaign to raise funds for hospitals during this time, The Beer Store locations on

These Beer Store locations are taking part in the initiative in support of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH).

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Beer Store and our community at large for their support," says Mary McPherson, CEO of the Oakville Hospital Foundation. "This bottle drive provides a simple and convenient way for individuals to donate to OTMH and thank our staff and physicians for everything they do."

The bottle drive donations will fund clinical and non-clinical equipment and technology that directly enhances the patient experience. This includes replacement equipment and new state-of-the-art technology that enables healthcare providers to better care for patients.

All customers should follow the on-site instructions provided by staff when returning empties.

To learn more about Oakville Hospital Foundation’s urgent needs, or to make a donation directly, please visit www.oakvillehospitalfoundation.com