Kusha Shirani and Sarah Yasini recipients of Youth Community Spirit Awards

The Community Spirit Youth Award recognizes a youth or group (18 years and under) who has made positive contributions towards enriching Oakville’s quality of life.

Kusha, Shirani and Sarah Yasini are the Community Spirit Youth Award recipients sponsored by RBC Royal Bank.

Kusha Shirani

RBC representative Kim Aspinall presents Kusha Shirani with the Youth Award

Kusha is a compassionate young man with a true community spirit.

At age 9, he decided to raise money for sick children by making and selling comic books at school. He is now 16 and has been extensively involved in the Oakville community through his volunteering and leadership activities, completing over 1,000 hours of service.

As park ambassador from the age of 10, Kusha cleaned neighbourhood trails and parks.

In 2019, he became a teacher assistant in an ESL school, helping children learn the Farsi language and culture every Saturday.

Despite all the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he became a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters, helping younger children with reading and math.

Kusha also volunteers with the Halton Regional Police Service Youth Advisory Council and YMCA of Oakville youth initiative.

Kusha Shirani is a passionate advocate for children, youth and the environment. His volunteer activities are as varied as his skills, enriching the lives of many Oakville residents.

Sarah Yasini

Sarah’s community involvement has impacted Oakville and the world, focusing on disability inclusiveness and awareness of bullying. Sarah has done a tremendous amount of work to improve the lives of those living with autism.

A volunteer at ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development since July 2018, Sarah has helped with drama classes and nutrition.

Sarah has also volunteered at her elementary school by helping kids with their eating and table manners.

The owner of the independent organization called Sarah’s Autism Journey, she raises money on online sites and donates funds to less fortunate countries.

At the age of 15, Sarah wrote a book called, Autism: From a Siblings and Parents perspective. She donated the money made to ErinoaksKids in Oakville.

Sarah Yasini has made an impact on the lives of many both in her community and worldwide.