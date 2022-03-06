Zonta Arch celebrates International Women's Day

× Expand Zonta Club of Oakville

The Zonta Club of Oakville celebrates International Women’s Day with the installation of the illuminated arch surrounded by yellow roses, a symbol of friendship in Downtown Oakville's Towne Square.

Up to March 13, the installation creates awareness for International Women’s Day, with this year’s theme being ‘Break the Bias.’ The campaign will promote a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination towards women locally and globally.

The community is encouraged to use the installation in pictures celebrating the women in their lives and then share them on social media using #ZontaCelebratesIWD.

Since its inception in 1973, the Zonta Club of Oakville has been building community awareness for International Women’s Day. The club raised over $200,000 for the Oakville Hospital Foundation and other women-centric support organizations in the last two years. Make an online donation to help women in need at ZontaOakville.Org/Donate.

"International Women’s Day has always been an important event for the Zonta Club of Oakville," said Catherine Bobesich, Vice President of Zonta Club of Oakville and marketing chair.

"With the current pandemic and social distancing, our club has had to rethink how we can still celebrate women while supporting women’s charities. The installation of the arch is an impactful, fun and creative way to celebrate the women who make our community extraordinary."

The Zonta Club of Oakville comprises a small but vibrant group of professional women working together to assist women in Halton and internationally. The organization works with charitable partners to provide emergency housing, financial aid, educational support, and mental and physical services to women in need.