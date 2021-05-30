Zonta Club of Oakville combats pandemic with funding to local women’s charities

× Expand (L to R) Carm Bozzo, Manager Development & Communications, and Laurie Hepburn, Executive Director of Halton Women’s Place graciously accept a generous donation from the Zonta Club of Oakville’s Lorraine McMullen, Service Committee Chair, and Beth Christie, Service Committee Member Zonta members presenting a $5,000 cheque to Halton Women's Place.

Since 1973, the Zonta Club of Oakville has assisted women and girls in the community and internationally. Since the onset of the pandemic, the need has been even greater, with increased reports of domestic violence and abuse. The club celebrates ‘Service Month’ during May and has raised funds throughout the year to benefit local women’s charities.

With this increased need, the Zonta Club of Oakville has donated close to $100,000 to women’s causes and charities this month alone. Fundraising efforts have continued throughout the pandemic, and several charities have benefited from receiving the funds.

The past year has been challenging for nonprofits to fulfill their fundraising goals safely within COVID-19 protocols. The Zonta Club of Oakville has taken a ‘think outside the box approach’ with both collecting and distributing donations.

The club replaced their signature fundraising event, the ZONTA CELEBRATES International Women’s Day Dinner and Gala, with a social media campaign and greeting card fundraiser. The club also hosts an annual Mother and Daughter pampering and information event at Kerr Street Mission. COVID-19 restrictions prevented the event from taking place, so The Zonta Club of Oakville gave a donation that will go toward gift cards so mothers and their children can share some special time together

Local Oakville recipients of the funds raised include Halton Women’s Place, HIPPY Halton, Home Suite Hope, Kerr Street Mission, Oakville Hospital Foundation, SAVIS of Halton, Sheridan College, SHIFRA Homes and Women’s Centre of Halton.

“Supporting women locally and internationally has always been our mission,” says Zonta Oakville Service Committee Chair Lorraine McMullen, "but this year we recognized that women needed our assistance more than ever and our volunteer members, sponsors, donors and supporters came through at unprecedented levels. We are so very grateful.”

To receive a donation or grant from the Zonta Club of Oakville, organizations must complete a grant application that is reviewed by the Zonta Service Committee and then put forward for a membership vote. Contact information is available on the club’s website zontaoakville.org.

Zonta International, established in 1919, envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman can achieve her full potential. The Oakville Chapter is a dedicated group of women who volunteer their time to advance the status of women locally and internationally through advocacy and service. They help their local charitable partners provide emergency housing, financial aid, educational support, and mental and physical health services to women in need. The Club also provides scholarships and academic awards to local young women and birthing kits to women in developing nations.