Assisting women and girls for 50 years - Zonta Club of Oakville

× Expand ZONTA Club of Oakville (L to R) Elizabeth Hibberd – Avril Adair – Darlene Gustin – Kathy Mundy – Catherine Bobesich

The Zonta Club of Oakville is celebrating their 50th anniversary of service and advocacy by donating to local women’s charities.

Since 1973, the Zonta Club of Oakville has been providing assistance to women and girls in both the community and internationally. The need has only increased over the past few years due to COVID-19 and the ever-increasing reports of domestic violence and abuse.

Every May the Zonta Club of Oakville celebrates “Service Month” when they distribute funds raised through our the previous year's fundraising efforts.

The past few years have proved more challenging than in the past, but they have managed to fulfil the donation requests from our listed charities.

Zonta Club of Oakville supported charities

Halton Women’s Place

HIPPY Halton

Home Suite Hope

Kerr Street Mission

Oakville Hospital Foundation

SAVIS

Sheridan College

SHIFRA Homes

Women’s Centre of Halton

“Supporting women locally and internationally has always been our mission,” says Zonta Oakville Service Committee Co-Chairs Cheryle Gallant and Lorraine McMullen.

"But this year we recognized that women needed our assistance more than ever and our volunteer members, sponsors, donors and supporters came through at unprecedented levels. We are so very grateful.”

Their efforts this year have included raising funds during the 16 Days of Activism from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, when Zonta says NO to violence against women, ending on December 10th which is International Human Rights Day.

On Nov. 29 we marched as a club along with friends of Zonta, on the Lakeshore Road Bridge in Downtown Oakville to raise awareness against gender-based violence.

Financial and food donations were given at Christmas to Kerr St. Ministries.

January we assembled 60 New Beginning Bags, containing essentials for women escaping domestic violence.

In March they erected a golden arch in Town Square for two weeks in celebration of International Women’s Day, March 8. In coordination with OFFA, they had a film presentation at Film.ca celebrating women along with a silent auction. Funds for this event were directed to Shifra Homes for their new home for homeless pregnant girls. Zonta continues to support OTMH highlighting women’s needs.

About Zonta grants

To receive a donation or grant from the Zonta Club of Oakville, organizations must complete a grant application that is reviewed by the Zonta Service Committee and then put forward for a membership vote. Contact information is available on the club’s website ZontaOakville.org.

About Zonta

Zonta International, established in 1919, envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman can achieve her full potential.

The Oakville Chapter is a dedicated group of women who volunteer their time to advance the status of women locally and internationally through advocacy and service.

They help their local charitable partners provide emergency housing, financial aid, educational support, and mental and physical health services to women in need.

The Club also provides scholarships and academic awards to local young women and birthing kits to women in developing nations.

Save the date of Nov. 11, 2023 to celebrate Zonta Club of Oakville’s 50th Anniversary.