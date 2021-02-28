ZONTA installs yellow rose display in Towne Square

× Expand Zonta Club of Oakville (L to R) Liz Hibberd, Zonta Event Co-Chair,Monica Blumhoff, Associate Director, Events & Donor Experience, Oakville Hospital Foundation, Frank Rea of Frank Rea Event Designs, Suzanne Hallsworth, Chief Development Officer, Oakville Hospital Foundation, Kathy Mundy, Zonta Event Co-Chair

On Feb. 26, the Zonta Club of Oakville installed a stunning archway adorned with yellow Zonta Roses in recognition of ZONTA CELEBRATES International Women’s Day. The women's advocacy group launched its EVERYTHING'S COMING UP ROSES campaign on Jan. 15, intent on filling social media feeds, mailboxes, downtown merchant windows and the Oakville Towne Square with yellow roses.

The archway was designed by Frank Rea Events Designs and was made possible by presenting sponsor Alex Irish & Associates / Sotheby's International Realty. Billed as a perfect Instagrammable moment, the display will be up until March 12.

Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Frank Rea, Frank Rea Event Designs; Monica Blumhoff, Associate Director, Events & Donor Experience and Suzanne Hallsworth, Chief Development Officer of Oakville Hospital Foundation; and Kathy Mundy and Liz Hibberd, Zonta Event Co-Chairs.

International Women's Day is celebrated globally on March 8. This day is also Zonta Rose Day. Since its inception in 1973, the Zonta Club of Oakville has been building community awareness for International Women’s Day. As part of this year's social media campaign, the community is encouraged to identify the women in their life who have had a positive impact, using the hashtag #ZontaRose.

Social media users can follow the campaign on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn platforms. Zonta Oakville is also encouraging supporters to purchase a package of ‘I CELEBRATE YOU’ yellow rose greeting cards to send to the important women in their lives. A package of 5 cards is $30, with tax receipts issued for $25. They are available at zontacelebrates.ca. Donations are also welcome.

The club has a matching donor who will match any tax receipts given for card purchases or donations until March 15, 2021.The fundraising proceeds will go to the Oakville Hospital Foundation and women’s charities. The Downtown Oakville BIA is also supporting the initiative with I CELEBRATE YOU International Women's Day posters.

“International Women’s Day has always been a signature event for the Zonta Club of Oakville,” said Kathy Mundy, Zonta Event Co-Chair. “Our mission this year is to bring joy to the people of Oakville with our Zonta Rose greeting cards, posters, social media posts, and the Towne Square display. Of course, supporting the Oakville Hospital Foundation and women's charities is particularly vital this year."

About Zonta Club of Oakville

The Zonta Club of Oakville is made up of a small but vibrant group of professional women, that work together to assist women in the Halton community and internationally. The organization works with charitable partners to provide emergency housing, financial aid, educational support, and mental and physical services to women in need.